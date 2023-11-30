The Garden Of Unearthly Delights Unveils 2024 Program

The anticipation is over as The Garden of Unearthly Delights proudly reveals its electrifying 2024 program! As the heart of the Adelaide Fringe, The Garden once again presents an eclectic mix of world-class acts across various genres, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages in the stunning outdoor surrounds of Kadlitpina / Rundle Park in Adelaide's East Parklands.

The 2024 Garden program promises an unparalleled blend of entertainment, laughter, and awe-inspiring performances for audiences of all tastes and ages. With an array of international sensations, award-winning comedians, heart-stopping circus and mind-bending magic, this season is set to be The Garden's most extraordinary yet! Tickets are on sale now via FringeTIX and Click Here.

Leading the program for 2024 is Limbo – The Return. Yes, you read that right! The award-winning smash hit takes centre stage once again at The Garden after its debut in 2013, which catapulted the show to 17 countries across the globe! Witness the spectacular return of this international sensation, promising an extraordinary blend of acrobatics, music and unparalleled entertainment with a brand new cast from 6+ different nations around the globe, incorporating over 50 instruments played live on stage throughout the show! Be sure to book well in advance to avoid disappointment.

Back for the first time since 2019, Cirque Alfonse presents Animal, a spectacular production that takes audiences on a surreal journey through farm fables. This reimagination of the agricultural world turns the farm upside down and the barn inside out, showcasing irreverence, virtuosity, and their familiar comic touch.

Prepare for a breathtaking journey as Mythos: Ragnarok debuts at The Garden. Named among the Best Theatre Shows at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, this spectacle reimagines Viking mythology with professional wrestlers, offering intense fight scenes in a dark comic adaptation of Norse myths.

Also making their Garden Premiere in 2024 is The Gods The Gods The Gods – the 2023 cult-hit immersive theatre performance by the award-winning team behind international smash-hit shows Orpheus and Eurydice. This must-see is a joyful re-telling of classical myths and their Gods like you've never seen before!

After winning Adelaide Fringe's Best Emerging Artist award in 2019, crowd-favourites YUCK Circus has been touring internationally, picking up dozens of awards, dozens of 5-star reviews, and thrilling thousands of audience goers along the way. This crowd-favourite troupe delves into the grotesqueness of beauty standards, bougie art, and gender misconceptions through impressive acrobatics and aerials, delivering genuine experiences in full comedic fashion and making 'gross' topics as inclusive as they are entertaining. Get in quick!

Get ready to laugh until it hurts with The Garden's world-class 2024 comedy lineup! Featuring fresh stand-up from Australian heavy hitters like Sam Simmons with his trademark surreal humour, the razor-sharp Felicity Ward (The Office Australia), and the hilarious frankness of Nurse Georgie Carrol.

Experience Heath Franklin's uncensored Chopper antics in his latest show Not Here to F*ck Spiders. Witness Tom Gleeson in his triumphant return after a 2023 sellout season with his brand new show GEAR. Fan favourites Tommy Little, Josh Thomas, and Joel Creasey are also returning to The Garden with brand new stand-up shows that are guaranteed to leave you gasping for breath! And let's not forget the smash-hit Sh!tfaced Shakespeare who'll be getting on the beers for their all new drunken twist on Macbeth.

Your favourite International stars are also landing at The Garden – including the UK's Stephen K Amos, Arj Barker (US), and Scotland's “Queen of Comedy” Fern Brady from Taskmaster UK acclaim, who is undoubtedly one of the most quirky comedians on the International comedy circuit. Plus the Best of the Edinburgh Fest joins us once again with some of the Globe's hottest rising comedic talent.

The Garden is also excited to welcome back Le Cascadeur, the much-loved intimate space which will host a variety of comedy throughout the season, including the side-splittingly hilarious Nina Oyama, Frankie McNair's straight-up hilarious alter-ego “Tabitha Booth” (if you know, you know!), Ivan Aristeguieta and Jenny Tian.

Prepare for side splits, sore cheeks, and all the feels – The Garden's 2024 comedy will leave you gasping! Book now!

And let's not forget Australia's hardest-working glamour sensation, the self-described "evil love child of Liza Minnelli and Jim Carrey", the fabulous Reuben Kaye! The cabaret sensation is returning to the Garden with his new show, APOCALIPSTICK: part eulogy, part elegy, part “Eastern Bloc Dog Day Afternoon”; whatever the hell that means!

The hottest late night ticket in town The Kaye Hole is also back with another rotating cast of the riskiest & most diverse acts of the Fringe let loose dripping in sweat and backed by an exceptional live band. Expect it to be queer, messy, loose and f*cking hilarious, so definitely bring your Dad along for the ride. Wink, wink.

Other cabaret highlights for the 2024 season include the award-winning Kate Bush tribute An Evening Without Kate Bush and Michael Griffith's new show It's A Sin, all about coming of age in the ‘80s and coming out in the ‘90s.

The winner of Sweden's Got Talent, Charlie Caper, is heading to The Garden after a sellout season in Edinburgh! It is a beautiful, multi-award-winning magic show with a touch of nostalgia. Expect magnificent sleight of hand, oodles of charm and lots of laughs.

Britain's Got Talent finalist and global magic sensation Ben Hart (UK) is returning with his new show HEX. Darker and more wickedly funny than ever, drawing inspiration from witchcraft and the occult, you won't miss this dark hybrid of magic, stories, stand-up and barefaced lies.

After a bumper sellout season in 2023, the spectacular, award-winning Maho Magic Bar will return with the best in Japanese magic and fabulous cocktails that will leave you spellbound! After the show, you can keep the party going well into the night at Maho's secret bar – that's if you can find it!

But it doesn't stop there! The Garden's 2024 program boasts plenty of unique experiences – no matter what your taste. Speaking of getting your tongue wagging, premiering in 2024 is The Garden Feast. Chaos and unexpected encounters reign supreme at these indulgent Garden dining and performance events. A rollercoaster ride through unchartered gastronomic territories – a fusion of the bizarre and the exquisite. This is no ordinary dinner: It is a wild expedition into the depths of culinary audacity, a playground for the senses where the boundaries of taste are shattered. From the humble Hangi to the Yum Cha carts of China, these Garden feasts will be a first for Australia. Brace yourself for this is an international dining experience that will leave you questioning the very nature of dining itself. Invite the best people you know and book a table! Two nights only!

This incredibly unique culinary experience leads The Garden's always-delectable food and beverage program which will also be revealed in the coming months.

And if you missed the mind-bending and breathtaking Kaleidoscope installation last year, fear not, because it's back in 2024! An experience that disorientates the senses and challenges our preconceptions, providing access to a new kind of engagement with beauty and tranquillity, within a colour field of ever-changing light that can be experienced during night and day – why not do both?!

For those looking to expand their senses further, Darkfield, the masterminds behind SEANCE, FLIGHT and COMA are bringing a brand new experience to The Garden this summer, however this time it's inside a 40ft haulage truck!

The highly-anticipated Australian premiere of Future Cargo pays homage to a past where alien sightings were abundant, and a future where contact seems all too possible!

For those up for a less intense way of being a part of the show, so to speak, live music fans will be pleased to know that the ABC's Myf Warhurst & Zan Rowe are bringing their award-winning podcast Bang On Live to The Garden for the very first time! Join two of Australia's most loved and respected music journalists and presenters as they debrief the biggest conversations of the week about music, art, life and stuff with you! Two shows only in the glorious Spiegeltent. Blink and you'll miss them!