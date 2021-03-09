The GC Welcomes Fringe Favourite Stewart D'Arrietta Back To Adelaide With World-First Joe Cocker Inspired Show

The GC will present the world premiere of "My Joe Cocker", a fun, energetic musical performance by Fringe favourite, Stewart D'Arrietta, and his band.

Across two nights on Friday March 19 and Saturday March 20, the popular musical artist will perform his brand new act at the Dom Polski Centre on Angas St in the Adelaide CBD.

For several years Stewart and his band of some of Adelaide's best musicians have delighted Fringe goers with the sounds of old school music, having success with worldwide hits, "Lennon Through a Glass Onion" and "My Leonard Cohen" (on show during the GC's Victor Harbor weekend), and he now brings his new show to the stage.

Stewart's signature gravelly voice makes for a perfect match to the late British singer and will perform his famous hits including 'Feelin' Alright', 'The Letter', 'A Little Help From My Friends', 'You Can Leave Your Hat On', and many others.

After a tough year for the entertainment industry, the Sydney born singer is excited to return to the stage and the Adelaide Fringe to pay tribute to Cocker's charismatic legacy.

"Joe's spasmodic movements were part of the expression of the passion and depth of feeling that he gave to the songs...I play the piano so it comes out in my hands on the keys and in my voice," Stewart said.

"I think what I love about Joe most was his commitment to the song, he crawled inside it and let it become a part of him. He was a great artist and he had great taste in songs that he covered," he continued.

The uncertainties of the prevailing Covid-normal environment has dealt everyone - artists, producers and venues - a host of challenges in presenting quality, live entertainment and the team are excited to kick off the Fringe festivities for 2021.

The GC has evolved a modified approach to venue-hosting at this year's Fringe to help protect the viability of the operation while staying true to its philosophy of presenting proven quality acts, the best of production values and high levels of comfort for performers and audiences alike. Bricks-and-mortar venues greatly assist in delivering on these criteria while offering important public health advantages in the current era.

For more information on the event and other Fringe shows at the GC, visit their website at The GC Grand Central 2021 Fringe Venue (thegcadelaide.com.au).