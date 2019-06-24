The Cabaret Fringe Festival Enters Its Final Week

The Cabaret Fringe Festival is in its final week, with eight amazing acts still to come! The month-long festival has seen over 30 shows at venues including Gluttony at Masonic Lodge, Union Hall and Sparkke at The Whitmore. More great acts will make their 2019 Cabaret Fringe debut this week, and some will return.

27 Black Dresses introduces Allegria Ab/so/lue/ly who brings you stories of love, life, and dresses, told through song in the intimate surroundings of The Jade. An acapella cocktail of Jazz standards mixed with a Little Billy Joel, a wee dram of Coldplay, and finished off with a dash of Dolly. See these amazing ladies live Thursday 27 June.

Auntie Boo's Variety Diner has your Saturday night sorted! Place your reservation, grab your drinks and take your seat for an hour of comedy, burlesque and circus... Oh, and Auntie Boo's famous meat raffle! All hosted by the murderous mistress of mayhem, Auntie Boo on Saturday 29 June 2019 at Gluttony's Masonic Lodge.

Petty Bitches believes that "to be petty is not to be childish, it's to be specific, REALLY SPECIFIC, because every detail counts." Internationally acclaimed, award-winning comedy cabaret bitches, Boo Dwyer and Tash York have combined forces to present a conference like no other - it won't make you a better person, but a pettier person. Don't miss the Petty Bitches on June 27 and 28 at Gluttony's Masonic Lodge.

Comedy genius Tash York brings her show Tash York: Adulting to the Cabaret Fringe Festival's closing week at Gluttony's Masonic Lodge. If you've ever been engaged at 19 or racked up parking fines worth a house deposit, than like Tash York you've probably not mastered the art of "Adulting". Not one to miss, Tash will be performing on 27, 28 and 29 June at Gluttony's Masonic Lodge.

Adding an additional show, Millicent Sarre's Friendly Feminism for the Mild Mannered is back for our final week. A crash course in modern intersectional feminism, featuring original pop songs, relatable anecdotes and a healthy dose of audience participation, it's a show for avid feminists and sceptics alike. This is not to be missed, Friday 28 June at 9pm.

Sparkke at The Whitmore brings Fafi D'Alour Presents Provocateur for an evening of exquisite performance through a wild emporium of song, dance, fire and costume enacted by a most sultry temptress. A cabaret spectacle encompassing themes of self-expression and bodacious women through tantalising seduction and awe-inspiring talent. You won't believe your eyes, to wonderment that lies behind the shimmer and lights; with crystals and feathers, glitter and pearls, you'll be dazzled with glamour and transferred into another world on Thursday 27 June at 8:45pm.

Welcome to The After Hours Cabaret Club, where Bettie Bombshell and Tash York have enough sass, charm and decadence to power a moonshine distillery! Witness the creme-de-la-creme of the carnie world do things you've never seen before, and may never see again. World class burlesque, circus, sideshow and a few things that are a bit, what the f**k?! It's scandalously sophisticated, deliciously debauched and wildly unpredictable! Remember, anything goes After Hours... Gluttony at Masonic Lodge brings you the scandalous, 28 and 29 June at 10pm.

Finish off the Cabaret Festival as it EXPLODES off the stage with multi-talented students of UniSA's Cabaret course with Cabaret Showcase University of South Australia. Songs, stories sketches and skullduggery, original and re-interpreted, aided and abetted by cabaret mentors Hew Parahm, Michael Griffiths and Catherine Campbell. After selling out from 2014 - 2018, break the rules with this talented cast, Sunday 30 June at 7pm at Union Hall.

For tickets or more information to these shows visit: http://www.cabaretfringefestival.com/programme/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You