THE ULTIMATE VEGAS SHOW Returns To Adelaide

What happens in Vegas, happens in Adelaide on 20 and 21 May 2021 when all the sizzle and spectacle of a true Las Vegas show will be celebrated at Her Majesty's Theatre in with The Ultimate Vegas Show.

The Ultimate Vegas Show mixes world class circus acts and illusion and pays tribute to Dean Martin, Elvis Presley and Carmen Miranda and other legendary greats all framed by a bevy of gorgeous Vegas showgirls and boys supported by a live band.

Show producer and co-star Michael Boyd, the magical mind behind recent sell-out success Cabaret de Paris as well as one of the star finalists on Australia's Got Talent said, 'The Ultimate Vegas Show is a fantastic, sequin-studded journey direct to the Strip in Las Vegas.

'In The Ultimate Vegas Show we pay homage to the showgirl and all of her feathers and sequins and high kicks and heels; mixed up with breathtaking illusions and circus acts. Then, through the critically acclaimed stage talents of impersonators David Cotter, Dean Vegas and Marcus Jackson we will pay tribute to some of the greatest Vegas singers ever.'

The 90 minute show is choreographed by Todd Patrick, one of Australia's dance leaders who began his formidable career with Disney and then Versace, Dior, Issey Miyaki, Gucci and Chanel across Europe and Asia. As a dancer he worked internationally, one of the highlights being as the principal dancer in The Lido in Paris.

Tickets: From $69 - $129. Book at Bass www.bass.net.au