THE GOOD IMMIGRANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month

Performances run February 18 to February 26.

Jan. 11, 2023 Â 
Immigrants love Australia and Australian way of life. It's beaches, strip clubs and - of course Dollars. The only thing they fear is racism, as everyone wants respect. But the question is what can you offer in exchange for what you expect from others?

The Good Immigrant deals with the life experiences of HAPPY, a young man whose oblivious actions will have consequences and it's not the racism which he fears. Newly immigrated to Australia and looking for acceptance, Happy will do most things to fit in... but what happens when the tables are turned?

CeeJay Singh is an Australian actor working in stage, television and films. Receiving training in Sydney from the Academy of Film, Theatre and Television, Sydney, Australia and KNK Institute, Mumbai, CeeJay has performed in A Play Without a Title at Belvoir St Theatre, Richard the Third, Lost Lives at Holden Street Theatre in Adelaide Fringe 2021 and in critically acclaimed Norm and Ahmed in Adelaide Fringe 2022. He has worked in Bollywood, local TV commercials and short films. He is also a budding filmmaker and writer. The Good Immigrant is CeeJays's latest play.

CJ Productions and Rek Kiron
Star Theatre, 145 Sir Donald Bradman Drive
February 18 to February 26
50 min, times vary
Theatre and Physical Theatre/Interactive



