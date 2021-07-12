State Opera South Australia Announces Final Two Productions in 2021 Season

State Opera South Australia has announced two new productions that will complete the lineup for their 2021 season. The Turn of the Screw will be performed in September, with The Barber of Seville following in November.

Learn more about both upcoming productions below!

The Turn of the Screw

11-18 September 2021

Benjamin Britten's iconic opera based on the Henry James gothic novel is one of the pillars of 20th century opera.

It is the tale of a Governess, her two young wards, and the terrible and terrifying secrets of a manor house in the English countryside.

Internationally acclaimed Australian soprano Rachelle Durkin stars as The Governess - a naïve and principled young woman brought undone by mysterious forces hellbent on her destruction. Kanen Breen - one of opera's most commanding Dramatic Forces is Peter Quint, her nemesis. Supported by an all-Australian cast including Elizabeth Campbell and Fiona McArdle, under the baton of Anthony Hunt.

Directed by Stuart Maunder.

Learn more at https://stateopera.com.au/productions/the-turn-of-the-screw-2021/.

The Barber of Seville

11-20 November 2021

A love-sick Count, a feisty young woman, and a barber with a cunning plan.

Rossini's comic masterpiece The Barber of Seville is a giddy romp along the path to true love, by way of serenades, ridiculous disguises, and trickery. If love makes a fool of us all, then this popular opera-buffa is one of the greats. Imprisoned by her ghastly guardian, the savvy Rosina is no match for lock and key, especially when the fast-talking, flashy Figaro turns up and promises to help her find the man of her dreams. This vivid and vivacious production features a dazzling collection of Australia's opera stars, including Morgan Pearse as Figaro, John Longmuir as the Count, and introducing Natasha Wilson as Rosina.

Learn more at https://stateopera.com.au/productions/the-barber-of-seville-2021/.