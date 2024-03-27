SIX's Kala Gare Brings Solo Concert to Adelaide This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After delighting audiences with stunning vocals and incredible performances in musicals such as SIX and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Kala Gare is returning to Adelaide with a full band to give audiences a taste of her original music.

Accompanied by Adelaide’s finest talent, this soothing catalogue of stunning original genre-queer music from Kala’s debut EP Closer to Home, alongside never before heard new tracks, is a love letter to finding yourself and the dream of courage it takes to meet your inner world with honesty and grace. These songs are about removing the layers that aren’t yours anymore, shedding what no longer serves and allowing the raw to be exposed and loved.

Join Kala as she walks that road closer to home through synthy pop dreamscapes to full hearted chest pumping big band soul and gospel. Through courageous heartfelt lyrics and musical craftsmanship, Kala takes you from profound gentility to dirty grooves, bursting into euphoric choruses fuelled with the joy of self-acceptance culminating in a night of celebration and powerful music.

Kala Gare is Australia’s next rising star in both the Music and Musical Theatre worlds. With breathtaking vocals and undeniable charisma, she already has a loyal fanbase across the country, thanks in large part to her debuting the role of Anne Boleyn in the Aussie tour of International, Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon SIX!



Following in the footsteps of artists like Renee Rapp, Kala is stepping into her power as an original singer-songwriter that is all heart and holds nothing back. Her upcoming Debut EP ‘Closer to Home’ is a genre queer, soul filled exploration of identity, queerness and the joys of self acceptance.

Kala Gare in Concert presented by Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre plays Nexus Arts in Adelaide on May 3. Tickets are $45 and are on sale from 9am March 26 from https://events.humanitix.com/kala-gare-in-concert.