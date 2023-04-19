Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MISS JULIE (AFTER STRINDBERG) at Goodwood Theatre And Studios

Review: MISS JULIE (AFTER STRINDBERG) at Goodwood Theatre And Studios

An updated version of Miss Julie.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Reviewed by Ewart Shaw, Tuesday 18th April 2023.

I've just seen, or maybe experienced is a better word, one of the finest performances on an Adelaide stage in a very long time, Miss Julie (after Strindberg). I'll get to that in a moment.

When August Strindberg's Miss Julie premiered in 1888 its premise, and some of the lines, drew the attention of the censors, and the play was staged at the equivalent of the local student union. The idea of a humble but ambitious valet getting involved with his master's daughter, breaching the rules of decent separation between the classes, was anathema, and not just to the Swedes. The action in the original takes place on Midsummer Eve and, rather like Titania and Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream, or Constance Chatterley and Mellors, the gamekeeper, in the DH Lawrence novel, there's also the intuition of raw animal sexuality, as opposed to the decently conducted intercourse of the upper classes. One of the lines censored in the original has Julie refer to sex with Jean as bestiality.

Miss Julie (after Strindberg), presented in the intimacy of the curtained-off stage of the Goodwood Theatre, brings the story almost 125 years along. The magic of Midsummer is replaced by binge drinking and coke-sniffing. The shape of the narrative is maintained. Julie is the daughter of a very wealthy man. Jean, now John, is an executive assistant in an unspecified company. Chrissie, his fiancée, is Julie's best friend. In the course of the night Julie seduces John, betrays Chrissie, and may actually die of an overdose in the ambiguous final seconds. Emilia Williams is suitably bewildered and betrayed, yet her final moments cradling her comatose best friend will touch you, and Christian Bartlett, lacking the animal sensuality of the original, really clearly communicates the frustrations of his daily life.

The play is called Miss Julie, and Kate Owen is superb in this incarnation of the hedonistic and impetuous daughter of wealth. Director and adaptor James Watson, for Famous Last Words Productions, must have shaped his view of the play around her astounding talent. My famous last words will, I trust, be quoted in the years to come when she is recognized as one of our best.

The stylish and effective production design, by Ruby Jenkins, and sound design and music, by Reggie Parker, play their part well. The short season runs until the 29th. Book here. There is no box office at the theatre.

Watson's vision of the play is not the first to take the Strindberg and update and relocate it. Patrick Marber's After Miss Julie was presented by the University of Adelaide Theatre Guild in a double bill with the original in 2014.



THE MOUSETRAP Welcomes New Cast Member as Extra Performances Announced Photo
THE MOUSETRAP Welcomes New Cast Member as Extra Performances Announced
Rising star Katherine Pearson (A Midsummer Nights' Dream, Wind in the Willows) will be joining the cast of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap in the role of the mysteriously aloof Miss Casewell for the Canberra, Parramatta and return Brisbane seasons.
Review: WHOS IN BED WITH THE BUTLER? at ARTS Theatre Photo
Review: WHO'S IN BED WITH THE BUTLER? at ARTS Theatre
Good for a laugh.
The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA Photo
The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA
The Wonderful World of Dissocia is an off-the-wall, at times hilarious, at times disturbing, ultimately thought-provoking play featuring unique characters and wondrous settings which contrast to a degree rarely seen in theatre.
Sydney Dance Companys ASCENT Will Make Adelaide Debut Photo
Sydney Dance Company's ASCENT Will Make Adelaide Debut
Sydney Dance Company takes to the stage direct from sell-out Sydney and Canberra shows with the spellbinding triple-bill Ascent which is set to premiere in Adelaide at the Dunstan Playhouse from May 11 to 13.

From This Author - Barry Lenny


Review: WHO'S IN BED WITH THE BUTLER? at ARTS TheatreReview: WHO'S IN BED WITH THE BUTLER? at ARTS Theatre
April 15, 2023

Good for a laugh.
Review: THE CORN IS GREEN at Little Theatre, University Of AdelaideReview: THE CORN IS GREEN at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide
April 10, 2023

Opening night attendance was high, so hurry to book.
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival CentreReview: COME FROM AWAY at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
March 30, 2023

At the end of the evening, the applause was deafening.
Review: THE TEMPEST at Little Theatre, University Of AdelaideReview: THE TEMPEST at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide
March 28, 2023

There’s a challenge built into the casting.
Review: FOUR FLAT WHITES IN ITALY at ARTS TheatreReview: FOUR FLAT WHITES IN ITALY at ARTS Theatre
March 24, 2023

Therry can be proud of this production.
share