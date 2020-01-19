RAGNAROKKR Comes to 2020 Fringe

From the WA teams that created the break-out Fringe hits The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer and The Ballad of Frank Allen comes RAGNARØKKR, a cabaret/theatre performance with the armour stripped off and the speakers turned up to 11!

Suitable for ages 15 years and over, RAGNARØKKR will play in The Studio, Holden Street Theatres, 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh from 18 February - 1 March for the 2020 Adelaide Fringe.

A Nick Cave meets Ziggy Stardust Norse-inspired musically riotous fall from grace, this is the band at the burning centre of the end days that suddenly realise who they are, what they have been, and who they need to become.

The seas are poisoned and the sky is ash as the world burns in the apocalypse, while this final rock concert dissects man's narcissism and self-destruction as we dive head-first into the abyss that lies at rock bottom.

St John Cowcher, who wrote and created the show, also plays the lead character, Ragnarøkkr; shirtless, tight black jeans, platform boots, a mighty beard and of course a microphone: ready to rock 'til the bitter end.

Cowcher is such a disarming performer, and his songs -sometimes a little like Tom Waits ...are so cool and hot The West Australian

Variegated Producer and Creative Consultant, Libby Klysz says they wanted to create a dark glam aesthetic that examines the cyclical nature of us as individuals.

'We really want to delve into the concepts of death and rebirth, especially if we have been responsible for our own destructive tendencies. This is a show about coming to terms with the fact that it isn't your turn anymore,' she said.

'Variegated Productions make shows. Rooted in contemporary theatre, we branch out into other forms and collaborate with new artists to grow our work.'

We are the proud winners of four The Blue Room Theatre Awards, two Performing Arts WA awards and numerous nominations including the Martin Sims Award for Fringe World 2016.

CREATIVE TEAM

Producer and Creative Consultant : Libby Klysz

Written and created by: St John Cowcher Dramaturg: Alexa Taylor

Cast: St John Cowcher (lead performer and writer) with Joe Paradise Lui and Gracie Smith (co writers and performers)

Lighting Designer: Chris Donnelly

Costume Designer: Nicole Marrington

Tickets are priced from $18.00 - $28.00 and may be purchased through FringeTix

