Phil Wang Will Embark On Australian Tour

Hot off the heels of his critically-acclaimed Netflix special, David Letterman appearance, role on Life & Beth with Amy Schumer, and sold out runs in the US, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the UK, Phil Wang returns to Australia with his hit show Wang In There, Baby!.

Phil begins his tour exploring race, family, nipples, and everything else that's been going on in his Philly little life in Perth on 6 November, followed by Melbourne, Sydney and culminating with Brisbane on 14th November.

The news arrives shortly after it was announced that, in response to demand for tickets, Phil will embark on a major UK tour extension this September, which will now see him play 63 shows across the country to a capacity of 75, 000+ tickets.

Phil makes his debut film appearance alongside Timothee Chalamet in Wonka, set to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. on 15th December. He was the first UK comedian to tape and release a Netflix Original stand-up comedy special during the pandemic with Philly Philly Wang Wang and the only non-US comedian spotlighted on That's My Time With David Letterman (Netflix), adding to countless show credits including Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC), hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie to You? (BBC1), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Ch4), Drunk History (Comedy Central), The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice (Ch4), and series 7 of Taskmaster (Ch4). Previously, Phil recorded a fifteen-minute stand-up special for Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup, one of only two non-US acts in the series. He also recently appeared in a recurring guest role in Amy Schumer's comedy-drama series Life & Beth (Hulu/ Disney+).

Phil's first book, Sidesplitter, was released last year to critical acclaim, featuring on The Times and Sunday Times' Books of the Year list. In this combined comic memoir and observational essay, he reflects on his experiences as a Eurasian man in the West and in the East.

Phil has also written and starred in his own BBC Radio 4 special, Wangsplaining which won Best Scripted Comedy (Longform) at the 2020 BBC Audio Awards, and in two series of Daphne Sounds Expensive for BBC Radio 4 with his Foster's Newcomer Award nominated sketch trio, Daphne. Additionally, he fronted an original audio series on Audible called Phil Wang Hates Horror, co-hosts the hit podcast BudPod, and recently presented an episode of Radio 4's Archive Hour entitled Disorienting.

Phil has performed at international comedy festivals including Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the New Zealand Comedy Festival. His critically acclaimed live show, Philly Philly Wang Wang, broke records at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, selling out its entire run before the festival even began, and subsequently selling out a final extra show in the 750-seater Pleasance Grand. His ensuing national tour was extended due to phenomenal demand and included two shows at the London Palladium. Phil also recently completed his first ever US tour, performing to sell-out crowds across the country, including 2 sell-out shows in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival. Due to phenomenal demand, Phil returned to play a sold-out show at New York's Gramercy Theatre in December last year.

Tour Dates

Perth Astor Theatre Monday 6 November

Melbourne Hamer Hall Wednesday 8 November

Sydney Enmore Theatre – Jfl Sydney Monday 13 November

Brisbane The Tivoli Tuesday 14 November