Pelican Productions Announces Music Theatre Camp 2021's BRAND NEW DAY

After a tumultuous year for the Arts, Pelican Productions are thrilled that hundreds of performers aged 8 - 19 will be once again taking to the stage in Music Theatre Camp 2021's 'Brand New Day' this January holidays.

In its seventeenth year running, the production in January 2021 includes a kaleidoscope of new and old favourites with songs from Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Wizard of Oz/The Wiz, Anything Goes, Hadestown, Disney's Zombies, The Sound of Music and The Addams Family.

Pelican Productions' directors Jen Frith and Kylie Green have been championing youth theatre in South Australia for twenty years. Music Theatre Camp has been the training ground for a number of very successful musical theatre performers with success in professional productions such as Jersey Boys, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Dusty and the Sound of Music to name a few.

"Brand New Day, Music Theatre Camp and Spotlight 2021 is far more than entertainment. It is real people, in real time, on a real stage; singing, acting and dancing in front of a real audience. Live. When our young cast step onto the stage, buoyed by butterflies and flush with anticipation for what is to come, they are embodying hope, telling the story of what was on hold in 2020 and celebrating the joy of togetherness" says Kylie.

Don't miss Brand New Day, January 15 - 17, 2021 on stage at Anzac Hall, Prince Alfred College, Kent Town.

Tickets are on sale now through www.pelicanproductions.com.au. Adults $35, Concession $30 and Children $25.