Paulini and Timomatic to Headline the World Premiere of DISCO WONDERLAND

PAULINI and TIMOMATIC have just been announced as the headliners for the world premiere of Disco Wonderland: Dancing 'Til Dawn, which is expected to be one of Adelaide Fringe's biggest shows of 2021 when it lands at Gluttony on 19 February and runs until 21 March.

For Disco Wonderland: Dancing 'Til Dawn, the show's creators, Release Creative, are throwing one hell of a party with Andrew Kay (Choir of Man, Soweto Gospel Choir, History of House) as they celebrate that short-lived temple of disco, Studio 54. As one of the world's most iconic nightclubs, Studio 54 presented a new idea of glamour and celebrity through its hypnotic atmosphere. It was a place where rules need not apply, and disco music reigned supreme.

Release Creative's Artistic Director Zac Tyler says: "We're thrilled to be working with the extremely talented Paulini and Timomatic. After creating the orchestral version of this show in Festival Theatre with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in 2018 - and knowing the phenomenal response we get from audiences with this music - I cannot wait to share what we have in store for this high energy 'immersive' version that will feature such a stellar line up of artists."

With original choreography by the in-demand Brendan Yeates (Hamilton, West Side Story, Matilda, So You Think You Can Dance), this celebration of disco brings the best of Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, The Jacksons and Diana Ross to Adelaide's hottest dance floor.

PAULINI said: "I was thrilled to be invited to headline and perform for Disco Wonderland: Dancing 'til Dawn, I am after all a disco diva at heart. I was so excited to see the tracklist jam-packed with so many great foot tapping tunes including a personal favourite, Macarthur Park. The Adelaide Fringe has been around for over 60 years and is world class, I am honoured to be part of it."

Paulini will be joined on stage by the legend of Australian pop, dance, stage and screen TIMOMATIC who said: "I'm excited to be performing for the first time with the incredible Paulini at the Fringe in Adelaide. Disco is one of my favourite eras of music and I can't wait to get the party started!"

South Australia's crème de la crème of talent will be showcased with quadruple-threat Mark Stefanoff (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, The Voice), Philippa Lynas (who has recently returned from New York after touring the United States as a featured vocalist with Cirque du Soleil) and Adelaide's very own star on the rise, Amelia Sanzo (who has also recently returned from training in New York).

Release Creative Managing Director Ruth Blythman said: "Not only have we managed to secure our dream cast, but our creative team is also world class. Dance is a real anchor point for the production. Our in-demand choreographer Brendan Yeates has been working on Disco Wonderland in a way that captures the energy and grit that simmers underneath the bright lights of the discotheque. Between the hypnotic dance, music and mesmerising effect of the disco lights this is a show anyone can enjoy."

This knock-out cast and band (led by the virtuosic Er@ser Description) celebrate the electrifying music, dance moves and verve of artists like Michael Jackson, the Bee Gees, Earth, Wind & Fire and disco classics like Sister Sledge's We Are Family and Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive. Tyler promises it will be an "energy packed show featuring spectacular performances, music, sound and lighting all aimed to get people off their seats and back to the glamour, and spirit of the 70s dancefloors."

Release Creative is quickly becoming a jewel in South Australia's entertainment crown. In addition to presenting Disco Wonderland, the boutique production company is presenting over 100 performances in this year's Adelaide Fringe including their production of 27 Club (also at Gluttony) as well as their first curated venue, THE QUEENS, showcasing music, comedy and cabaret.

Tickets on sale now via FringeTix or visit discowonderland.live.