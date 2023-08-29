PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Comes to the Arts Theatre in September

The musical takes center stage at the Arts Theatre from September 21st to 30th.

Aug. 29, 2023

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Comes to the Arts Theatre in September

Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing journey as Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical takes center stage at the Arts Theatre from September 21st to 30th. This dazzling production, adapted from the iconic film, brings to life a tale of friendship, self-discovery, and the transformational power of embracing one's true self.

In the heart of the Australian outback, three friends set out on an unforgettable adventure aboard their lavishly adorned bus, Priscilla. As they travel from Sydney to Alice Springs, their individual stories unfold, touching upon challenges, triumphs, and moments of growth. This jukebox sensation, written by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott, uses well-known pop songs from Kylie Minogue to Cyndi Lauper to underscore the emotional journey of the characters.

Director Gordon Combes shares his passion for the production: "I fell in love with 'Priscilla' when I saw the movie in 1995 and the original 2006 Australian professional musical production. Both experiences left me with a drive to direct the show. I want to bring to the audience the comedy, seriousness of each character's experiences, and a celebration of all genders and sexualities."

Highlighting the production's local talent, the role of Bernadette Bassenger will be portrayed by the legendary Vonni Brit. With a storied career spanning decades, Vonni is excited to grace the stage as Bernadette, a character based on the life of her friend Carlotta. Joining Vonni are Billy St John as Tick/Mitzi Mitosis and Benjamin Johnson as Felicia Jolly Good Fellow, each bringing their unique flair to their characters. The production is supported by an exceptional local cast, including: Lance Jones as Bob, the small-town mechanic who finds romance with Bernadette, Trish Hendrix as Tick's estranged wife Marion, Nadine Wood as Broken Hill Pub owner Shirley, Damien Ralphs as First Nations tourist guide Jimmy, Chany Park Hoffmann as the vivacious Cynthia, and the Divas, played by Charissa McCluskey-Garcia, Danielle Greaves, Bec Pynor, and Vanessa Lee Shirley.

One of the show-stoppers is undoubtedly the spectacular costumes that adorn the cast, adding an extra layer of visual delight to the performance. Headed by the masterful team of Ann Humphries and Helen Snoswell, the costumes, bold and extravagant to quirky and outrageous, become an integral part of the characters' expression. 

Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical promises to be an unforgettable experience that is both entertaining and heartwarming, and a celebration of individuality. 

Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Directed by Gordon Combes
Musical Direction by Jillian Gulliver
Choreography by Sarah Williams



Recommended For You