POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Will Embark on Australian Tour

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox's 'Life In The Past Lane' Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th-century musical genres, uniquely fused with the recognisable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of vintage and modern. With the love affair between Postmodern Jukebox and Australia continues to flourish, this musical time machine will be landing here in August & September, taking the audience on an extraordinary journey through bygone music eras!

Commencing in August 2023, the 'Life In The Past Lane' tour is the latest tour from Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox who are currently thrilling American audiences up and down their home country. Next year, they will be delighting Australian cities once more, following a wildly successful 2022 tour which saw them perform to sold-out crowds across the country.

PMJ's 11-date tour will kick off in Brisbane on Friday August 25, and then make stops in Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Newcastle, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, and Adelaide, before winding up in Perth on September 7.

Friday, August 25 Brisbane Concert Hall, QPAC

Saturday, August 26 Gold Coast HOTA, Home of the Arts

Sunday, August 27 Toowoomba Empire Theatre

Monday, August 28 Newcastle Civic Theatre

Tuesday, August 29 Wollongong Anita's Theatre

Thursday, August 31 Canberra Llewellyn Hall

Friday, September 1 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Saturday, September 2 Melbourne Hamer Hall

Sunday, September 3 Geelong Costa Hall

Tuesday, September 5 Adelaide AEC Theatre

Thursday, September 7 Perth Astor Theatre

As always with PMJ's outstanding live performances, 'Life In The Past Lane' will feature an ensemble filled to the brim with some of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers. Surprise special guests often join the core line-up, ensuring each concert experience is tremendously incomparable - making for an electrifying live music experience, of this and any other time period.



The Elder Conservatorium of Music's 2023 concert series, entitled Awakenings, continues in the newly re-awakened Elder Hall. Through May, June and July 2023 the Conservatorium will present nine Friday lunchtime concerts and five evening concerts.

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA will present A Chorus Line by Marvin Hamlisch, Edward Kleban, James Kirkwood Jr, and Nicholas Dante, the show that changed the course of musical theatre! Rejecting traditional sets, costumes, and big stars, the show introduces gritty psychological realism to musicals.

A standing ovation, and a demand for a second curtain call.

I was struck by Jesse Scales's absolute control.


