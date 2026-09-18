OzAsia Festival Reveals Weekend of Words 2026 Program
Benjamin Law, Yumi Stynes, Beverley Wang and other panelists will explore AI, memoir, identity and media across multiple venues.
OzAsia Festival’s final Weekend of Words will take place from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 October at Adelaide Festival Centre with a free program of inspiring conversations, exciting ideas, lively debate, books and plenty of laughs. The program brings together some of Australia’s most exciting Asian and Asian Australian writers, comedians and thinkers, curated by award-winning writer and comedian Sami Shah.
OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words Curator Sami Shah: “At our final Weekend of Words, we ask writers, journalists, artists and comedians to explore AI, memoir, food, resilience, identity, place, healing, media and reading. It’s an ambitious exploration of who gets heard, who gets believed, who gets to belong, and who is told to go back where they came from. There will be arguments, recommendations, grudges, and hope. And, of course, lots and lots of books.”
Think you’re too cool for school? Think again. On Friday 23 October, Sashi Perera’s Night School is in session, with comedians Sashi Perera, Kushi Venkatesh, AJ Lamarque and Harry Jun joined by an actual expert, Arjun Singh Chahal, taking to the classroom at Dunstan Playhouse. Expect curious obsessions, niche interests, plenty of laughs and a few lessons you definitely won’t find in the school curriculum. Homework is optional.
Saturday 24 October brings a full day of conversation, ideas and seriously good company. Benjamin Law, Yumi Stynes, Beverley Wang, Durkhanai Ayubi, Nam Le, Antoinette Lattouf and Jennifer Wong are among the voices taking to Space Theatre, Artspace and Dunstan Playhouse. Question power, challenge assumptions and unpack identity in The Woman Who Becomes the Problem, This Memoir Is Not About You and How Much Is Your Asian-ness Worth? Chew over Multiculturalism Was Better When It Was Just Dinner and examine the changing media landscape in The Newsroom Is a Person Now.
There’s plenty more to explore, with This AI Panel Is Already Out of Date asking where artificial intelligence is taking us, Romantasy Is Saving the World looking at the literary phenomenon capturing readers’ imaginations and Getting Back to Reading considering how we reconnect with the books we love. Later in the day, The Hill I Will Die On gives panellists the chance to make the case for the opinions they hold most strongly, while This Panel Will Heal You explores the relationship between stories and healing.
Round out the day with a favourite from OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words, The Greatest Debate: “That You Should All Go Back Where You Came From”, featuring comedians Jo Gowda, Takashi Wakasugi, Michael Hing, Kushi Venkatesh, AJ Lamarque and Jennifer Wong, with Jason Chong as moderator. Two teams will tackle the question of where exactly you go back to and why, in a debate that promises plenty of humour, strong arguments and a few surprises.
Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “Weekend of Words has been an important part of OzAsia Festival, bringing people together to share ideas, stories and perspectives. We look forward to celebrating its contribution to the festival with this final program and thank everyone who has contributed to its success.”
On Sunday 25 October, OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words Family Day comes to Lucky Dumpling Market for a fun afternoon of free story reading sessions and family-friendly arts and crafts from 1pm to 5pm. Grab a dumpling, bring the kids and settle in for some stories and creative fun.
Come for a conversation, stay for a laugh, a new favourite book or something unexpected. With every event free, there’s plenty to discover across OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words.
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