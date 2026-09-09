ERTH'S DINOSAURS and WHERE IS THE GREEN SHEEP? to Visit Adelaide Festival Centre

NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Families can see life-size dinosaurs, a much-loved green sheep and free creative experiences for children of all ages at Adelaide Festival Centre these school holidays and beyond.

From now until Saturday 26 September, families can get creative with the Painting Botanicals workshops at Artspace. Guided by First Nations Elder and artist Aunty Ros Cameron, participants will transform gum nuts, gum leaves and seed pods into colourful works of art.

On Sunday 27 September, the OUR MOB 20th anniversary celebrations continue with BIGGEST MOB Family Day, a free day of music, creativity and fun for the whole family. Get ready to dance the day away with Adelaide's own DJ Angel on the decks, local pop-R&B vocal trio Opulence and Mulga Bore Hard Rock, the six-piece family band from the Northern Territory who opened for KISS on their Australian tour in 2022. There's plenty more to discover, with workshops, face painting and the Next Gen Mob Market showcasing handmade goods from young First Nations artists and makers.

Family favourite Re:PLAY returns from 30 September to 3 October, exploring what can happen when creativity meets sustainability. Children and their caregivers can get creative with workshops led by South Australian artists, transforming recycled and repurposed materials into imaginative works of art. From 10 October to 28 November, learn Chinese art techniques and become a part of a growing installation in Fire Horse Workshops with Jake Yang for OzAsia Festival.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “We are committed to providing every South Australian child with quality arts and cultural experiences. Our Adelaide Festival Centre venues are an entertainment destination these school holidays and beyond, for all young people and their families no matter their interests – from dinosaurs to painting, theatre to live music.”

Prepare to come face-to-face with some very big visitors when Erth's Dinosaurs takes over Dunstan Playhouse on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November. This spectacular theatrical experience brings dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to life through extraordinary puppetry. Blending humour, science and audience interaction, Erth's Dinosaurs is a prehistoric adventure that will delight curious kids and dinosaur lovers of all ages.

In January 2027, beloved children's book Where is the Green Sheep? will come to life in an immersive visual theatre experience, based on the classic picture book by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek. Blending puppetry and animation, this beautiful production invites young audiences to join three farmers on their quest to find the elusive green sheep.

Create a joyful and memorable connection to Where is the Green Sheep? after the performance, with the You and Me Workshops in Drama Centre Rehearsal Room on 21 and 23 January, led by Monkey Baa Theatre Company. Through movement, sensory play and creative storytelling, these gentle, playful sessions are designed for one child and one adult guardian to share together.

The fun continues with more stories and adventures to discover at Adelaide Festival Centre including Dog Man the Musical, an epic adventure for ages 6+ and Storytime Ballet: Cinderella – an interactive ballet experience for children aged three years and older. Tickets on sale now.

Need more Australia - Adelaide Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming