Over 90k In Grants Helps Set The Stage For Adelaide Fringe

The Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund has awarded more than $90,000 worth of grants to support artists, producers and venues to present work in next year's festival.

This year, the grants were separated into three categories - with a total of nine grants being awarded to two venues, two producers and five artists.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall was thrilled with the calibre of applications this year from right across the country.

"We were incredibly impressed by the quality of applications for these grants and we are pleased to be supporting such a talented group of artists, venues and producers to present work at next year's Adelaide Fringe," Ms Croall said.

"These grants help set the scene for the festival's 60th anniversary year in which we look forward to providing an inspiring platform for creatives to express their artform at Adelaide Fringe 2020."

Funding recipients this year include a South Australian regional workshop tour, a first-nations story staged on a moving bus, a Fringe hub in Murray Bridge, venue support to a multicultural art centre, a darkly comedic solo-theatre piece, an unconventional music show, a concept that provides a platform for emerging artists who are experiencing homelessness or vulnerability, and a comedy-cabaret.

This year a new initiative between Adelaide Fringe, George Street Studios Artist and Director Tony Rosella will see three worthy applicants receive a residency at George Street Studios for 2020. The eight-month residency offers artists mentoring, access to specialised space, machinery and technical skills to culminate in a show for Adelaide Fringe 2020.

The latest Artist Fund grant recipients represent many facets of the Adelaide Fringe - including theatre, comedy, cabaret and interactive, production and venues. The grant recipients are as follows:

-Victoria Lewis

-Joanne Hartstone

-Nexus Multicultural Arts Centre

-The Hall, Murray Bridge

-RAWcollective

-The Art of Being Human

-The Ironing Maidens

-Lana Schwarcz

-Indelabilityarts ltd

-Kate Bohunnis (Residency)

-Anna Gore (Residency)

-Sam Gold (Residency)

The 2020 Adelaide Fringe will run from 14 February to 15 March. For more information about the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund, please visit adelaidefringe.com.au.





