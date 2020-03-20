Maria Fernanda Cardoso Awarded 2020 NSW Visual Arts Established Fellow

According to Arts Review, Maria Fernanda Cardoso has been named the recipient of the 2019/20 New Dimensions: NSW Visual Arts (Established) Fellowship.

Cardoso will receive $30,000 in funding from Create NSW to use toward a self-directed professional development program. She will also take on an additional project or acquisition commission from the MCA up to the value of $20,000.

"I am extremely grateful to Create NSW and the MCA for this opportunity and am excited to create new work around these extraordinary tiny creatures," said Cardoso. "Australia has immense invertebrate diversity, yet it is relatively understudied and certainly little known by the general public."

Read more on Arts Review.

María Fernanda Cardoso is a Colombian Australian artist, sculptor and illustrator. Her contemporary art references many types of ready-made material, including plastic, trash, plants, dried and living animals, bones and styrofoam. One of her most famous art installations was a flea circus that featured live cat fleas. Her works have been featured in several museums internationally in Europe, the Americas, and Australia, and have won several awards





