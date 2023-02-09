MUSTARD Makes Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe

Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Sunday's Child and Joanne Hartstone, will bring the much loved MUSTARD written and performed by Eva O'Connor and directed by Hildegard Ryan to Adelaide Fringe Festival, for 34 performances at Holden Street Theatres from 14 February- 19 March.

This production has already garnered a number of awards including a Scotsman Fringe First Award and a Lustrum Award in 2019.

MUSTARD was also presented recently as a TV adaptation for RTE2's Storyland, a programme devised to develop and showcase great local drama.

When E meets the man of her dreams, a professional cyclist, love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped up team on the Tour de France.

A one-woman show about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism, by award-winning playwright & performer Eva O'Connor.