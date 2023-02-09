Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSTARD Makes Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe

Performances run 14 February – 19 March 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  
MUSTARD Makes Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe

Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Sunday's Child and Joanne Hartstone, will bring the much loved MUSTARD written and performed by Eva O'Connor and directed by Hildegard Ryan to Adelaide Fringe Festival, for 34 performances at Holden Street Theatres from 14 February- 19 March.

This production has already garnered a number of awards including a Scotsman Fringe First Award and a Lustrum Award in 2019.

MUSTARD was also presented recently as a TV adaptation for RTE2's Storyland, a programme devised to develop and showcase great local drama.

When E meets the man of her dreams, a professional cyclist, love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped up team on the Tour de France.

A one-woman show about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism, by award-winning playwright & performer Eva O'Connor.



Adelaide Writers Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told Photo
Adelaide Writers' Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told
For the 38th  Adelaide Writers' Week, writers from around the world will come together in the Pioneer Women's Memorial Gardens to celebrate the art and craft of writing: from the issues that keep us awake at night, to the finer points of grammar, as they explore the theme Truth Be Told.
Andy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in Adelaide Photo
Andy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in Adelaide
Andy Warhol's close friend and collaborator, Christopher Makos, will travel from New York City to join Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media curator Julie Robinson in conversation as part of the exhibition's opening weekend program.
Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE Photo
Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE
In a brand-new show, three-time Barry Award nominee Damian Callinan mines a surprise discovery of his mother's 1946 diary, creating a cinematic, romantic romp through Post WW2 Australia. However, her diary poses more questions than it does answers.
I AM ROOT Ukrainian Canadian Theatre Show Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023 Photo
I AM ROOT Ukrainian Canadian Theatre Show Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023
Having won the weekly John Chataway Award for Innovative Work at Adelaide Fringe 2022 and fresh off a successful season with Sydney's Flying Nun by BrandX, 'i am root' – a deep and playful ritual performance piece that explores life, death, Ukrainian culture and Vegemite returns to the Adelaide Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You


A LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next MonthA LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month
February 9, 2023

Melbourne writer and performer Connor Morel (who recently appeared as Gene Simmons in the New Zealand and Australian tour of The Wedding Singer – The Musical which played at Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre in April 2021) returns to Adelaide with this original gig-theatre show that asks: are we doing the internet right?
The GC 'Grand Central' Returns as Adelaide Fringe Music Hub at Revamped Arts TheatreThe GC 'Grand Central' Returns as Adelaide Fringe Music Hub at Revamped Arts Theatre
February 8, 2023

The GC 'Grand Central', one of Adelaide Fringe's most popular venues and producers has announced its much-awaited return with a curated music program showcasing top-tier Australian music shows at Angas Street's iconic Arts Theatre.
Adelaide Writers' Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be ToldAdelaide Writers' Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told
February 8, 2023

For the 38th  Adelaide Writers' Week, writers from around the world will come together in the Pioneer Women's Memorial Gardens to celebrate the art and craft of writing: from the issues that keep us awake at night, to the finer points of grammar, as they explore the theme Truth Be Told.
Andy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in AdelaideAndy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in Adelaide
February 7, 2023

Andy Warhol's close friend and collaborator, Christopher Makos, will travel from New York City to join Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media curator Julie Robinson in conversation as part of the exhibition's opening weekend program.
Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATUREDamian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE
February 7, 2023

In a brand-new show, three-time Barry Award nominee Damian Callinan mines a surprise discovery of his mother's 1946 diary, creating a cinematic, romantic romp through Post WW2 Australia. However, her diary poses more questions than it does answers.
share