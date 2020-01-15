MIND BLOWING MAGIC Comes To Adelaide Fringe

Julian will deceive/hustle/trick you but you'll like it. This magician is putting on a 45 minute act at the Jade 142-160 Flinders St, Adelaide SA 5000 on Thursday 27th of February at 8.30pm to 9.30 Friday 28th Feb 3.30pm to 4.30 and Sunday the 1st of March 3.30 to 4.30.

Julian Bull, the man, the myth, the legend, the enigma. This child prodigy will keep you entranced for 45 minutes with his latest miracles. Struck by the magic bug at age 13, Julian has spent the past 11 years toiling night and day, 365 days a year, refining his artform in order to give you the most intensely magical experience of your life. It all started when his uncle made a coin vanish for him but refused to explain how. Julian spent the next decade learning magic tricks in retaliation. When on the verge of adulthood, Julian was so confident in his talent that he dropped out of high school two and a half months before his HSC to do magic tricks on the street as a busker. His teachers maliciously marked 60% of his answers to their exams and assignments to be incorrect, an act of spite, born out of jealousy. But did Julian succumb to this obstacle? Many weaker people would have crumbled under the weight of such prejudice, but the magician valiantly struggled on (He later finished high school at Tafe). In school, Julian's maths and science teachers could never understand how he would claim to bend the laws of nature to make his answers to their questions less incorrect than they actually were. Please, no heckling during the show. Julian's masterpieces require total concentration. If audience members are caught harassing the magician, he will either send them a sternly worded email in three or more months or he will add your name to the list of his personal enemies, upon whom he will eventually have vengeance. He carries this list with him at all times in a small notebook attached to a necklace. Of course, Julian is full of highly acidic spontaneous comebacks, he is just concerned that these will be too sharp and doesn't wish to leave any of his audience members emotionally crippled. Disclaimers will be issued before the start of the performance which you must sign if you wish to enter the theatre. His show may also cause spontaneous seizures, psychosis or ovulation. All profits from the show will be donated to charity (i.e. Julian's bank account). Please don't heckle him about this either, he actually is a bit broke at the moment despite living with his parents and not needing to pay any bills whatsoever.

just look at these testimonials "stop emailing me demanding endorsement, you are the rudest magician I've ever spoken with" David Blaine "how did you get this email address? And my phone number? Who do you think you are?" David Copperfield One of few full time professional magicians and magical inventors in Sydney. This magician is an inventor and performer of magic tricks, many of his original ideas on his Youtube and Instagram accounts, just search for Julianbullmagic. He offers a fairly unique magical experience, involving sleight of hand with everyday objects. There are some videos and reviews on his website to give you an idea of what it will be like WWW.JULIANBULLMAGIC.COM . You could also search for Julianbullmagic on instagram or youtube, where he regularly posts his new magical ideas.

Tickets are $25 for Adults and can be purchased on the Adelaide Fringe Website, just search for Mind Blowing Magic https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/mind-blowing-magic-af2020?venue=166%3A125





