MAISON DE DANCE Comes to Lotus Lounge

Maison De Danse (House of Dance) is making its Umbrella Winter City Sounds debut this year on Saturday 27 June 9pm at Lotus Lounge 268 Morphett St. Adelaide. This inclusive 'dance hall' style community event is ready to excite audiences and electronic dance music (EDM) lovers with a unique curated program that brings together the physical and virtual worlds through music and dance.

Celebrating the 'joie de vivre' of house-ballroom culture, the one-night event is the culmination of a distinct creative process featuring live vocals and Femme Vogue inspired performances by a stellar show cast working with real-time technology and interactive video art.

Supported by the City of Adelaide, Australian Dance Theatre, Finsart Studio and the Australian Cultural Fund, #thestylecollaborative brings together local artists including iconic South Australian musician and performer, the stunning 'ultra slick... note perfect' Becky Blake @beckyblake0; uber talented Adelaide dancers Felicity Boyd @brainkokain; Tina Ebenreuter @tinaballerina12 and multi-media artist Peter Sansom @peetrssnaps.

Becky affirms that 'Maison De Danse is about self-expression through music, dance and creativity while believing in love for love.'

Working together with freelance producer, stylist, choreographer and artistic director Ben-Hur Winter @wani_niyawa (aka drag impresario Chic Mystique), Maison De Danse will also feature an impressive line-up of local DJ's talent as the purveyors of Adelaide's world class electronic dance music scene.

Delivering a driving musical soundscape will be acclaimed Adelaide DJ's Troy Jellybean (Lotus Lounge, Fresh FM), Luc Blanco (Italy, USA) and Phil Rogers (Amsterdam, USA).

Tickets are $20 and can be booked online through this link: https://umb.tickets.red61.com/performances.php?eventId=2132%3A103





