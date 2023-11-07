Lights, Camera, Christmas! Be A Star This Christmas At Adelaide Festival Centre

Feel like a star this festive season at Adelaide Festival Centre with a magical lunch and exclusive backstage tour of the Festival Theatre with end of year lunch experiences on sale now.

This exciting opportunity takes patrons backstage from stage door to inside dressing rooms, the greenroom and walking the famous “star alley” that has been graced by legends of stage and screen, including Dame Edna Everage, Olivia Newton-John, Sir Robert Helpmann and Roy Orbison, to name a few.

After the tour, indulge in a specially curated three course shared style lunch with all the festive trimmings and a two-hour beverage package featuring South Australian award-winning Yalumba wines.

The world class venue, which celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, has recently housed blockbuster productions such as smash hit Mary Poppins and acclaimed performances by Delta Goodrem, Darren Criss and many more.

Adelaide Festival Centre Hospitality Manager Jeff Owens: “To celebrate this festive season, Adelaide Festival Centre has created a unique experience combining delicious food, wine and exclusive access to our backstage areas. We look forward to welcoming patrons this Christmas for a special afternoon.”

Other Christmas experiences on offer this December at Adelaide Festival Centre include Peter Combe's Christmas, Christmas Actually and Adelaide Symphony Orchestra's Christmas Unwrapped.

Adelaide Festival Centre was the first major arts centre built in Australia, opening on June 2, 1973, by Australian Prime Minister at the time Gough Whitlam along with South Australian Premier Don Dunstan and Lord Mayor of Adelaide, Robert Porter. Its iconic architecture, designed by architect John Morphett, took almost three years to construct.

Adelaide Festival Centre is one of Australia's most active arts centres and presents a wide range of festivals, performances, exhibitions, major musicals, and arts activities for the community. It has emphatically placed itself as the heart of the arts in South Australia.

Book in your Christmas lunch experience now at Click Here.