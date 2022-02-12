LAURA ZARB: THE SOUL EXPRESS Come to Adelaide Fringe

Have you ever drooled while concentrating too hard? Taught yourself to juggle to avoid studying? Or played Pokémon Go on your wedding night, because... #sexy? Life, right? Full of distractions, complications and 1,001 reasons to procrastinate.

So come jump aboard The Soul Express with Laura Zarb as she regales you with highly relatable tales and catchy, original tunes in her Adelaide Fringe show.

Following a sell-out 2019 Sydney Fringe debut, Laura is thrilled to be bringing her unique blend of wit, neuroses and charm to Adelaide audiences, as she shares her penchant for procrastination (and a good game of Candy Crush), her silent battles with old mate Anxiety,

and her love of sequins, shimmies, and sing-a-longs. An experienced, multi-talented performer, this is Laura's debut cabaret and she's letting it all hang out! As is her way, she'll be having a great time and a laugh herself while also shining a spotlight on mental health.

Complete with a belly dance break and a sneaky strip-tease (because what's cabaret without it?)

Laura will be accompanied by the talented Andrew Casey on piano. Andrew is an Adelaide jazz pianist who graduated with first class honours at The Elder Conservatorium of Music in 2019. He engages in a wide variety of musical genres and is passionate about also presenting his own original compositions through his contemporary funky jazz fusion band, 5 Sided Cube.

Musician, singer, songwriter, artist, entertainer, candy crush enthusiast and freshly-minted producer, Laura has lived a life on the road, taking her music from town to town.She has experienced life from the back of a van, used beachside showers to shave her legs, lived and performed in European mansions, and at times hidden away like a hermit to regroup, reinspire and discover Love... and that was before the lockdowns!

Says Laura: "These are stressful times, so I'll be donating $1 from every ticket to Lifeline*."I've always loved connecting with my audience as a musician, but there is something so beautiful and intimate about the cabaret format... not to mention entertaining!