Kennedy Prize Opens Entries for $25,000 Visual Arts Award

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Entries are now open for the $25,000 Kennedy Prize, with artists across the country invited to submit works inspired by the theme, Beauty.

Based in Adelaide and to open to Australian artists, the Kennedy Prize is a fixture on the national visual arts calendar with the aim of showcasing emerging and previously unexhibited artists alongside established Australian luminaries.

Entries for the 2026 Kennedy Prize Will Close on 9 October with the winner receiving a $25,000 prize courtesy of the Kennedy Arts Foundation.

The prize has a prestigious alumni including Amaya Iturri, Sid Pattni, Byron Copland, Sally Robinson and 2025 winner Sarah Anthony, who is encouraging artists to consider submitting works for the 2026 prize.

'The Kennedy Prize provides a fantastic opportunity for Australian artists. There is a time and place for all artists, and being awarded the prize was an incredible moment in my journey. I encourage all artists to consider putting their interpretation of Beauty out there, as you never know what is possible', Anthony said.

Prize coordinator Mark Kennedy is also encouraging artists to take a chance and submit an entry this year.

'At the heart of the Kennedy Prize is the story of remarkable artists persisting, taking chances and being celebrated. Every artist who takes part has an incredible story, and I can't wait to see what inspirational stories and artworks we uncover this year', he said.

Finalists will be revealed in October with the winners announced on Friday November 6 at the launch of the Kennedy/ Nyland Prize exhibition in the Royal South Australian Society of the Arts at the State Library of South Australia.

For more details on the Kennedy Prize and to submit an entry, visit www.kennedyprize.com.au.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 02 Hrs 47 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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