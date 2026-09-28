Special: The Thunderbolt at Goodwood Theatre and Studios in Goodwood
Goodwood Theatre and Studios | October 22 – 31, 2026
The Thunderbolt at Goodwood Theatre and Studios
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Dates: October 22 – 31, 2026
Venue: Goodwood Theatre and Studios · Goodwood, sa · 166 Goodwood Road, Goodwood 5034
Type: Comedy
The Thunderbolt ignites when a wealthy bachelor and owner of a brewery dies without a will and his estranged, bickering siblings scramble for a fortune they believe is theirs. When a secret daughter steps forward, the gloves come off. Arthur Wing Pinero’s razor-sharp comedy crackles with inheritance intrigue, family feuds, and moral reckonings. A biting, brilliant Edwardian satire that still hits home today. Don’t miss this deliciously dramatic battle of bloodlines and bank balances!
The Thunderbolt is directed by Libby Drake and features an outstanding cast including Joshua Coldwell, Jessica Corrie, Anne Doherty, Michael Eustice, Akira Hockley Miric, Elisha Johnson, Steve Marvanek, Annie Matsouliadis, Katie Packer, Jai Pearce, Leighton Vogt, Malcolm Walton, and Tim Williams.
Age recommendation:
15+
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