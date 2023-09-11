Katelyn Crawford and Alexander Hanysz Will Perform as Part of Recitals Australia

On Saturday 16 September afternoon, Recitals Australia welcomes 2023 Fellowship participant Katelyn Crawford to perform with Alexander Hanysz in a special event celebrating songs by Madeleine Dring, Samuel Barber and Charles Ives, and the bewitching, exotic piano music of Kaikhosru Sorabji in a world premiere at the North Adelaide Baptist Church Hall on Tynte Street.

Hanysz says “I'll be playing three of his transcendental studies for solo piano: two of these performances will be world premieres. As far as my research has gone this chosen music of Kaikhosru Sorabji has not been performed in Australia this century”.

Alexander Hanysz had read about Sorabji many years ago and had looked for recordings of his performances online – but it is only in the past couple of years that he found some, was fascinated, and put this program together.

Alexander Hanysz will appear with Recitals Australia Fellowship participant Katelyn Crawford, classical voice student at the Elder Conservatorium of Music. “I’m looking forward to performing lesser-known English and American 20th century art songs by Madeleine Dring and Charles Ives in this recital, as well as more familiar pieces by Samuel Barber,” Katelyn says. “I am grateful that Recitals Australia has provided me with the opportunity to work with Alexander, who has introduced me to a new area of the art song repertoire which I really enjoy!”

Tickets for the Saturday 16 September 2.30pm performance at North Adelaide Baptist Church Hall on Tynte Street, are on sale at https://recitalsaustralia.org.au/