Just Announced: An Evening With Todd McKenney From Riverside Theatres Digital, 26 July

Riverside Digital's first show of their second season is a special one-show only concert starring the award-winning Todd McKenney, performing live from Sydney to audiences across Australia in their own homes.

Streaming live on Sunday 26 July, An Evening with Todd McKenney showcases the career that has made him a household name, singing a selection of songs that have shaped and inspired him. With a professional career spanning 40 years across roles on stage and screen, McKenney's most notable roles include Peter Allen in the Australian hit production of The Boy from Oz, Cats, West Side Story, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and most recently as Lord Farquaad in smash musical Shrek.

Riverside Theatre's commitment to a viewing experience from behind closed doors has been embraced by audiences across the country who tuned in over the inaugural four-week series, continuing to give audiences the opportunity to stay connected and entertained with live theatre. The concerts are fully live multi-camera events, streaming once only. The show is also 'choose what you pay' ticketing, starting at $18, to help support the performers, theatre workers and Riverside Theatres.

An Evening with Todd McKenney (Riverside Theatres Digital), 5pm AEST on Sunday 26th July

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/toddmckenney/

Tickets: Choose what you pay, from $18

