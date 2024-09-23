International Guitar And Harpsichord Duo Unite For Rare Concert At Elder Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed German artists Eva Schad (harpsichord) and Oliver Fartach-Naini (guitar) will thrill South Australian music enthusiasts with an exploration of the rarely heard combination of guitar and harpsicord.

The performance, 'Pluck, Pluck', set to be held at Elder Hall on Sunday 13 October at 3.30pm is inspired by two instruments that come to life through the plucking of strings.

Renowned for their virtuosity and musical chemistry, organist and harpsichordist Eva Schad and guitarist Oliver Fartach-Naini will present music by Antonio Vivaldi, Domenico Scarlatti, Johann Sebastian Bach and Luigi Boccherini.

Spanning some 300 years of music history their captivating programme will also showcase works by Brazilian composer Dilermando Reis and the Australian premiere of a new composition from Argentinian composer Máximo Diego Pujol.

"This is the only composition that has been written specifically for this project. We are very fortunate that the brilliant Argentinian composer Máximo Diego Pujol has written this work for us, and we are thrilled to be able to introduce this new work to Australian audiences", said Fartach-Naini.

According to Fartach-Naini the opportunity to present a harpsichord-guitar duo with Schad will take their musical partnership to a new level.

"Eva is one of the most versatile musicians I have had the pleasure of working with. Our previous collaborations have seen Eva as orchestral conductor, pianist and organist; however, this is our first time to perform on harpsichord and guitar", said Fartach-Naini.

Oliver Fartach-Naini is a keen collaborator and acclaimed soloist with 11 international album releases to his name. Oliver Fartach-Naini holds performance degrees from the University of the Arts Berlin, the Academy of Music and Theatre Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy in Leipzig and a PhD from the University of Adelaide. He is associate director of postgraduate programmes and senior lecturer in guitar and pedagogy at the University of Adelaide's Elder Conservatorium of Music.

German organist and harpsichordist Eva Schad completed undergraduate and postgraduate studies in church music as well as harpsichord and organ with Jon Laukvik in Stuttgart, Wolfgang Zerer in Hamburg and Michael Radulescu in Vienna. In 1995 Eva Schad was appointed cantor of Christuskirche Bremerhaven where Eva continues to teach church music courses, is curator of various concert series and director of several choirs including the Evangelische Stadtkantorei Bremerhaven and the Bremerhavener Kammerchor. Eva Schad has recorded four solo albums, performing on historic organs in Dedesdorf, Bremerhaven and Pellworm.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS AND BACKGROUND

Eva Schad (Harpsichord) & Oliver Fartach-Naini (Guitar) in concert in Elder Hall

Date: Sun, 13 October 2024, 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Tickets $40/20

For further information and bookings visit: https://events.humanitix.com/pluck-pluck-eva-schad-harpsichord-and-oliver-fartach-naini-guitar-in-concert

Comments