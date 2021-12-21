Hieu Van Le Announced As New Chair Of Adelaide Festival Centre Trust

Former Governor of South Australia, Hieu Van Le AC has been announced as new Chair of Adelaide Festival Centre Trust, taking over from incumbent Chair Jim Hazel from January 21, 2022.

Hieu Van Le is a long-time and passionate advocate of the arts, culture, and cultural diversity in South Australia, taking on the role of Patron of OzAsia Festival since 2007 and previously serving as a board member of AFCT from 2011 - 2014.

In further appointments, Jacqui McGill AO, a highly accomplished industry leader in the mining and resource sectors has taken on the role of Deputy Chair of AFCT - she has been an Adelaide Festival Centre Trustee since March 2021. Leading South Australian accounting professional, Bruce Carter, also Chair of ASC Pty Ltd, has been appointed to the board, starting from January 21, 2022.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We sincerely thank outgoing Chair Jim Hazel for his wonderful contribution and service to AFCT and the arts in South Australia.

"We look forward to working with Hieu Van Le who has been a long-time friend and champion of AFCT, particularly in his passion for our OzAsia Festival, of which he has been the Patron since its creation 14 years ago. Hieu's passion for inclusion will help us bring the arts to even more South Australians and ensure Adelaide Festival Centre continues to be the true heart of the arts in SA.

"Along with Hieu, we welcome Jacqui as Deputy Chair and Bruce as a trustee and look forward to working together to continue highlighting Adelaide Festival Centre's role as South Australia's premiere arts venue, particularly leading into our 50th Anniversary in 2023."

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust incoming chair Hieu Van Le AC: "I am thrilled to continue my association with AFCT in my new role and look forward to working with the dedicated and passionate team to ensure the arts remain inclusive and accessible for all, regardless of their backgrounds. We will continue working toward ensuring the festivals, programs and shows at Adelaide Festival Centre contribute socially, economically, and creatively to a vibrant community in South Australia."

Jacqui McGill AO: "I am delighted to be part of the AFCT and as Deputy Chair, I look forward to supporting Douglas Gautier and the Adelaide Festival Centre team as we move into celebrating 50 years of Adelaide Festival Centre bringing outstanding performing arts to South Australia."

Adelaide Festival Centre is South Australia's leading performing arts venue and presenter of theatre, dance, music, and exhibitions and is a leading Asia Pacific cultural centre. The riverbank venue hosts more than one million people a year within its theatres including Festival Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse, Space Theatre, Artspace and the recently redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre.

Adelaide Festival Centre presents and produces a year-round program of festivals including Adelaide Cabaret Festival, OzAsia Festival, DreamBIG Children's Festival and Adelaide Guitar Festival. It is committed to supporting and co-presenting some of the world's biggest touring shows and musicals, and to fostering SA ensembles and artists.