Her Majesty's Theatre Celebrates 110 Year Anniversary

The iconic Her Majesty’s Theatre turns 110 today. To help celebrate one of Adelaide’s favourite supercentenarians, the theatre is  opening the doors to the public for a special exhibition and guided tours.

Built in 1913, Her Majesty’s Theatre is one of the last remaining examples in Australia of the famous chain of Tivoli theatres. Having played a significant role in Australia’s theatre and entertainment history, Her Majesty’s Theatre has survived two world wars, the great-depression and two pandemics.

Work on the Her Majesty’s Theatre redevelopment commenced in June 2018 and was officially unveiled in June 2020 to enthusiastic reviews. Located on Grote Street in the Chinatown Precinct, Her Majesty’s Theatre is managed by Adelaide Festival Centre, making her a part of the family that is ‘The Heart of The Arts’ in South Australia.

The Maj has showcased many big names across its 110 years including Luciano PavarottiMaggie Smith, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming, Barry Humphries AC CBE, and Paul Kelly. Including Her Majesty’s Theatre ambassadors Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM, Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.

Celebrations for Her Majesty’s Theatre’s 110th Birthday include the return of the Her Majesty’s Theatre Guided tours which are back by popular demand. 

The public is invited to take an exclusive behind the scenes look at Her Majesty’s Theatre with tour dates on sale Click Here.  

This exciting opportunity for the public to experience the spectacularly redeveloped theatre takes audiences backstage to see the new state-of-the-art theatre, award-winning architecture and the iconic autograph wall that was dismantled brick by brick and reinstated in 2020 with signatures from Broadway stars to local favourites, including No Fixed Address who added their signatures to the wall in August 2023. 

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “2023 has been a big year for milestone celebrations for Adelaide Festival Centre. In addition to Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th anniversary we are thrilled to wish the iconic Her Majesty’s Theatre a very happy 110th Birthday. With the theatre’s stunning redevelopment in 2020, we are confident that The Maj will continue to entertain audiences and shine bright for many more years to come.”

The Honourable Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Arts: “Her Majesty’s Theatre is one of the most remarkable venues in South Australia’s history.  At over 100 years of age, the government supported a redevelopment, which has been internationally revered and architecturally award winning.

“Now, at 110, Her Majesty’s Theatre is one of the most beautiful and highly commended cultural building projects in Australia.  Long may this Grand Dame continue to entertain and delight the people of South Australia.  Happy Anniversary.”

The 110-year history of Her Majesty’s Theatre will also be celebrated with an exhibition titled Adelaide Theatres: Now and Then to be held at the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery at Her Majesty’s Theatre rooftop, which will run from November 16 through to mid-2024.

Adelaide Theatres: Now and Then exhibition will draw from Adelaide Festival Centre’s Performing Arts Collection to explore some of South Australia’s finest theatres including those of famed theatre manager and entrepreneur J.C. Williamson. 

Before Adelaide Theatres: Now and Then exhibition opens in November, patrons can visit the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery which is the designated home to Click Here. The collection is one of the most comprehensive performing arts collections in Australia with over 100,000 objects.  Click Here is currently on until November 12 and showcases never before seen photographs and ephemera from Adelaide’s very own 1980’s groundbreaking First Nations band No Fixed Address.

Her Majesty’s Theatre Guided Tour Dates:

Tuesday 26 September                                
1.00pm

Tuesday 3 October                                         
1.00pm

Tuesday 17 October                                       
11.00am and 1.00pm

Monday 30 October                                       
1.00pm

 

Tickets for Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are selling fast and are available at

 




