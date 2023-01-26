Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAVE YOU TRIED BRAIN SURGERY? Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Performances run 17 Feb – 5 Mar 2023.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Australia's only archaeologist / comedian, KC Martin-Stone, is back with a tale only she can tell.

Following on from the success of Chase The Fun Stuff (2018), I See Dead People (2020) and A History of Hanky Panky (2021), KC brings her fourth solo show - "Have You Tried Brain Surgery??" - to Adelaide Fringe in 2023.

This all-new show is a story of a brain - a neurodivergent, brilliant, bruised brain. Through five years of misdiagnosis and medical adventures, KC has been accused of maybe just failing to think enough happy thoughts. But as she discovered, sometimes brain surgery really is the best medicine.

With a unique take on chronic illness and the limitations of ten-minute medicine, KC takes us through a brief history of Western medicine, through an obstacle course of well-wishers and wellness influencers, to the battle for treatment for an unknown condition. The show is directed by award-winning comedian, Laura Davis, and is an epic tale of triumph over adversity.

Told with KC's trademark irreverence and insatiable curiosity, "Have You Tried Brain Surgery??" is just what the doctor ordered.



Holden Street Theatres Presents the Australian Premiere of JESUS, JANE MOTHER & ME Photo
Holden Street Theatres Presents the Australian Premiere of JESUS, JANE MOTHER & ME
Holden Street Theatres, celebrating 20 years in 2023, is proud to present the Australian premiere of Jesus, Jane Mother & Me to play during the 2023 Adelaide Fringe in The Studio at 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh from 11 February to 19 March. Jesus, Jane Mother & Me is Holden Street Theatres' 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Award Winner.
THE BEEP TEST Comes to Holden Street Theatre Next Month Photo
THE BEEP TEST Comes to Holden Street Theatre Next Month
'The Beep Test' is a comedic, fast-paced, over-the-top new Australian musical that dives into the drama and chaos that was school Beep Tests. Fresh from an award winning, sell-out season at Melbourne Fringe, the musical follows four determined students and one far too enthusiastic PE Teacher as they compete for the number one place whatever the cost!  
Tarsha Cameron Brings UNAPOLOGETIC to 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival Photo
Tarsha Cameron Brings UNAPOLOGETIC to 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival
Adelaide artist Tarsha Cameron is bringing her debut cabaret Unapologetic to the 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival to explore what it is to be an unapologetic woman.
Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majestys Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years Photo
Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majesty's Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years
Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are back by popular demand! The public is invited to take an exclusive look at Her Majesty's Theatre as she celebrates her 110th birthday in 2023 with more tour dates on sale now.

