HAVE YOU TRIED BRAIN SURGERY? Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Australia's only archaeologist / comedian, KC Martin-Stone, is back with a tale only she can tell.

Following on from the success of Chase The Fun Stuff (2018), I See Dead People (2020) and A History of Hanky Panky (2021), KC brings her fourth solo show - "Have You Tried Brain Surgery??" - to Adelaide Fringe in 2023.

This all-new show is a story of a brain - a neurodivergent, brilliant, bruised brain. Through five years of misdiagnosis and medical adventures, KC has been accused of maybe just failing to think enough happy thoughts. But as she discovered, sometimes brain surgery really is the best medicine.

With a unique take on chronic illness and the limitations of ten-minute medicine, KC takes us through a brief history of Western medicine, through an obstacle course of well-wishers and wellness influencers, to the battle for treatment for an unknown condition. The show is directed by award-winning comedian, Laura Davis, and is an epic tale of triumph over adversity.

Told with KC's trademark irreverence and insatiable curiosity, "Have You Tried Brain Surgery??" is just what the doctor ordered.