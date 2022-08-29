Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAPPY-GO-WRONG Takes To The Mainstage, Adelaide Festival Centre

Performances are 8 - 10 December at 7pm.

Aug. 29, 2022  

The show which won the The Advertiser's Best Theatre Award at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe, Happy-Go-Wrong, will return to Adelaide for three performances in the Space Theatre from 8 - 10 December at 7pm.

With five awards, countless standing ovations, and sold-out seasons across Australia, Happy-Go-Wrong is the remarkable true-life story of powerhouse performer Andi Snelling who is in the fight of her life after a tick bite plunges her into death's grip. Little does she know; she is about to orchestrate her own rescue with the help of a philosophising French angel.

The show is a solo physical theatre odyssey that celebrates profound human resilience through clowning, storytelling and roller skates. With unflinching honesty and gut-punching comedy, this rollercoaster show aligns the personal with the universal, making visible the invisible experience of chronic illness like you've never seen before.

Happy-Go-Wrong enjoyed a sold-out premiere and encore seasons at Melbourne Fringe in 2019, followed by standing ovations at New Zealand Fringe in 2020. In 2021, Happy-Go-Wrong enjoyed more sold-out and encore seasons at Adelaide Fringe, followed by a mainstage season at Queensland Theatre's Bille Brown Theatre, as part of Undercover Artist Festival and Brisbane Festival.

Andi Snelling says, 'Making Happy-Go-Wrong saved my life. After a tiny tick bite sent me to the brink and back through developing Lyme disease, I realised that sometimes being thrown upside down can put you back up the right way. As I continue to fight for my health, and seek out the happy in all the wrong, Happy-Go-Wrong is a lifeline that shines a light on the invisible battles that so many face on a daily basis. I can't wait for this exciting return of the show to my chosen hometown of Adelaide'.

Andi Snelling is a multi-award-winning performer, writer and theatre-maker with an MA Acting from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, London. Her career highlights include Edith in Picnic at Hanging Rock (BBC), Brinda in Neighbours (Fremantle Media), Ensemble in Crazy for You (London Palladium) and Inflight Voice for Qatar Airways. Andi is also an ambassador for the Lyme Disease Association of Australia, on the board of No Strings Attached Theatre of Disability, a member of the Arts Centre Melbourne Arts Wellbeing Advisory Group, a Disability Inclusion Facilitator for Purple Orange, and runs her own arts mentoring business, Kick Up The Arts. Andi is an Australia Council for the Arts Future Leader in 2022.





