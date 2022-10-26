HAND TO GOD Comes to University of Adelaide's Little Theatre

Described as Sesame Street meets The Exorcist, the funniest and filthiest Broadway show in years finally makes its South Australian premiere in University of Adelaide's iconic Little Theatre.

After premiering Off-Broadway in 2011, Robert Askins' Hand To God opened on Broadway in 2015 playing to critical and audience acclaim and received five Tony awards nominations, including Best Play.

After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason's complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and - most especially - his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason's puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own.

Directed by Nick Fagan and featuring a cast of local favourites including Matt Houston, Emily Branford, Laura Antoniazzi, Brendan Cooney and Tom Tassone, Hand To God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

The freshest and funniest Broadway comedy in years, Hand to God is to plays as The Book of Mormon is to musicals: a welcome breath of foul air. - Time Out (New York)

This play contains very explicit language, adult themes, sexual situations and some very rude puppets.