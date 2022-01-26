Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garry Starr Returns To Adelaide Fringe With GREECE LIGHTNING

An overzealous idiot attempts to perform all of Greek Mythology in less than 60 minutes in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin.  

Jan. 26, 2022  

Never before has Medusa been looser, Achilles more sillies, or Uranus so heinous.

Having single handedly saved the performing arts in 2018 with his multi-award-winning debut show, comic wunderkind Garry Starr returns with Greece Lightning, another anarchic masterclass not to be mythed.

Damien Warren-Smith grew up in the sleepy snowy mountains town of Cooma before studying at Actors Centre Australia. Upon graduating he moved to London where he spent more than a decade working as a theatre actor as well as TV appearances in Love My Way (FOXTEL), Law & Order: UK (ITV) & The Persuasionists (BBC). In 2013 he retrained as a clown at Ecole Philippe Gaulier in Paris before creating internationally-renowned clown collective The Plague of iDiots. When the pandemic struck Damien was playing a lead role in the Atomic Saloon Show at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

TICKETS ON SALE: adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix

