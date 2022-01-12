Garden of Unearthly Delights Announces Full 2022 Programme

Today The Garden of Unearthly Delights announces its full 2022 program after a sneak peek late last year.

With a jam-packed season of comedy, circus, cabaret, interactive theatre, kids shows and more the 2022 season guarantees to have something for everyone.

The Garden of Unearthly Delights will ignite the East parklands with its signature vintage carnival atmosphere for 32 warm sunny days and starry nights across February and March.

Just Announced and on sale from 12 Jan 2022.

Season highlights for comedy lovers include Wil Anderson - Wilogical, Tommy Little - Pretty Fly for a Dickhead, Dave Hughes - Trending, Merrick Watts - An Idiots Guide to Wine, Chicksal 500, Rove McManus - Loosey Goosey and the always hilarious Award-winning Sam Simmons - Be A Verb to name a few, along with some of the best in Australian comedy who are teaming up to present double-header shows including Peter Helliar & Nikki Britton - Live and Judith Lucy & Denise Scott - Still Here and Dave Thornton & Dilruk Jayasinha - The Detour 2022

Australian Vocal Ensemble fronted by Aussie music royalty, Katie Noonan offers audiences an unparalleled music experience from a vocal quartet combining four of Australia's finest vocalists.

Melbourne music legends, Even, return for one very special night of kick-arse Aussie tunes.

Kevin Quantum brings his latest creation DARK MATTER to The Garden in 2022, walking the line between magic and science, this mathematical mastermind will leave you questioning reality.

Additional highlights from The Garden's sneak peek program late last year include:

Smashed - The Brunch Party starting at 10:30am every weekend gives audiences the morning-start they never knew they needed, featuring a smorgasbord of world-class cabaret, fierce drag and jaw-dropping circus performers.



New to The Garden in 2022 is cabaret spectacular The Purple Rabbit presented by the creators of returning sell out show BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE which is sure to be a night of risquÃ© fun and frivolity.

For those who find a magic show pairs perfectly with a cocktail, Maho Magic Bar offers the best of both worlds with highly skilled magicians and bespoke drinks all set in a custom-made venue. Keeping the magic alive is Dom Chambers a Boy and His Deck and the mystifying Raymond Crowe bringing his latest masterpiece UNUSUALISM to The Garden.

As always there's something for the whole family with kids shows including Monksi Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall, SeaStar Rock, HOLY BIN AMOLEY and Garden favourites Amazing Drumming Monkeys. With matinee performances of kids shows, air-conditioned venues and easy access, taking the kids out for Fringe has never been easier at The Garden of Unearthly Delights.

Michelle Buxton, Co-Director of The Garden said:

"The Garden has always been a place for making memories and after another year of lockdowns and restrictions I think we will all enjoy the chance to make some new ones. This year's line-up is all about variety. We are very proud to present Australia's most outstanding comedians, some of the best homegrown circus, music and cabaret along with magic and interactive theatre that is sure to leave you dumbstruck with curiosity.

As always, the safety of Garden goers is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to adapt and evolve our Covid-19 safety measures in accordance with best practice and the most current South Australian Government Covid-19 guidelines.

I encourage everyone to get out and support the arts in 2022. We look forward to celebrating 20 years of The Garden with you."

