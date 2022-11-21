Feature: 2022 ADELAIDE CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS at Goodwood Theatre

SHORTLIST ANNOUNCED



The Adelaide Critics Circle has announced the shortlist for its 25th Annual Awards in 2022.

Drawn from a field of nearly 80 nominations, the shortlist is:



Individual Award - Amateur or Community Theatre

Adrian Barnes, actor, Festen (Red Phoenix Theatre)

Michael Baldwin, director, A Streetcar Named Desire (Bakehouse Theatre Company)

Jack Robins, actor, The Pitmen Painters (Therry Theatre)

Veronika Włodarcysz, actor, Vincent in Brixton (St Jude's Players)



Group Award - Amateur or Community Theatre

Bakehouse Theatre Company, A Streetcar Named Desire

Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA, Tarantara! Tarantara!

Red Phoenix Theatre, Festen

Red Phoenix Theatre, Terror



Individual Award - Professional Theatre

Anthony Hunt, Director of Music, State Opera of South Australia, for a body of work in 2022

Mark Oates, singer, for a body of work in 2022

Matt Gilbertson, performer/producer, Hans: A Night at the Symph-Honey!

Stefanie Rossi, actor, for a body of work in 2022



Group Award - Professional Theatre

Feast Festival, Adelaide Festival State Opera of SA, Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan

Australian Symphony Orchestra, She Speaks mini-festival 2022

Freefall Productions, What Is The Matter With Mary Jane?

STARC Productions, Constellations



Emerging Artist of the Year Award

Nicholas Munday, actor/singer, for Les Misérables (Northern Light Theatre Company) and Tarantara! Tarantara! (Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA)

Raindance Trio (Tahlia Williams, Paris Netting, Jack Overall)

Shawn Hui, pianist, for a body of work in 2022

Sienna Fagan, actor, Festen (Red Phoenix Theatre)



Independent Arts Foundation Award for Innovation

Artaria (Celia Craig, Creative Director) for a body of work.

Bowerbird Collective, Life on Lands Edge

Stage Secrets (Corinna Di Niro), Bone Cage



Visual Arts Award

The Visual Arts Award will be announced on the night.



Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced on the night.



The 2022 Awards Ceremony will be held at the Goodwood Theatre and Studios, 166 Goodwood Road, Goodwood ̧on Monday 5th December. Attendance is by invitation.