Feature: 2022 ADELAIDE CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS at Goodwood Theatre
SHORTLIST ANNOUNCED
The Adelaide Critics Circle has announced the shortlist for its 25th Annual Awards in 2022.
Drawn from a field of nearly 80 nominations, the shortlist is:
Individual Award - Amateur or Community Theatre
Adrian Barnes, actor, Festen (Red Phoenix Theatre)
Michael Baldwin, director, A Streetcar Named Desire (Bakehouse Theatre Company)
Jack Robins, actor, The Pitmen Painters (Therry Theatre)
Veronika Włodarcysz, actor, Vincent in Brixton (St Jude's Players)
Group Award - Amateur or Community Theatre
Bakehouse Theatre Company, A Streetcar Named Desire
Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA, Tarantara! Tarantara!
Red Phoenix Theatre, Festen
Red Phoenix Theatre, Terror
Individual Award - Professional Theatre
Anthony Hunt, Director of Music, State Opera of South Australia, for a body of work in 2022
Mark Oates, singer, for a body of work in 2022
Matt Gilbertson, performer/producer, Hans: A Night at the Symph-Honey!
Stefanie Rossi, actor, for a body of work in 2022
Group Award - Professional Theatre
Feast Festival, Adelaide Festival State Opera of SA, Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan
Australian Symphony Orchestra, She Speaks mini-festival 2022
Freefall Productions, What Is The Matter With Mary Jane?
STARC Productions, Constellations
Emerging Artist of the Year Award
Nicholas Munday, actor/singer, for Les Misérables (Northern Light Theatre Company) and Tarantara! Tarantara! (Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA)
Raindance Trio (Tahlia Williams, Paris Netting, Jack Overall)
Shawn Hui, pianist, for a body of work in 2022
Sienna Fagan, actor, Festen (Red Phoenix Theatre)
Independent Arts Foundation Award for Innovation
Artaria (Celia Craig, Creative Director) for a body of work.
Bowerbird Collective, Life on Lands Edge
Stage Secrets (Corinna Di Niro), Bone Cage
Visual Arts Award
The Visual Arts Award will be announced on the night.
Lifetime Achievement Award
The Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced on the night.
The 2022 Awards Ceremony will be held at the Goodwood Theatre and Studios, 166 Goodwood Road, Goodwood ̧on Monday 5th December. Attendance is by invitation.
From This Author - Barry Lenny
November 18, 2022
A production that is full of laughs and insight.
Review: HAND TO GOD at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide
November 17, 2022
The funniest, most disreputable thing I think I’ve ever witnessed.
Review: SINGLE ASIAN FEMALE at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre
November 9, 2022
The play covers a great many issues.
Review: BEDSIDE MANNERS at ARTS Theatre
November 4, 2022
We deserve a good laugh, and that is what a farce can deliver.
Review: REASONABLE DOUBT at Holden Street Theatres
November 3, 2022
It is not to be missed.