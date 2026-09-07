SUNDAY BEST at St Oswald's to Include Mozart, Coleridge-Taylor Quintets, and More

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The second concert in the new Sunday Best at St Oswald's series will take place at 2.00 pm on Sunday 27 September at St Oswald's, Parkside.

For this concert, Sunday Best at St Oswald's curator Jamie c*ckinvited Mitch Berick, section clarinet of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, to devise a program highlighting the clarinet. Mitch at once embraced the opportunity, choosing to present a concert of quintets for clarinet, two violins, viola and cello.

Joining Mitch for the performance will be Cameron Hill and Holly Piccoli (violins), Martin Alexander (viola) and Andrew Leask (cello). Together they will perform the following works:

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART (1756-1791)

Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR (1875-1912)

Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 10

This performance of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quintet will be the first in South Australia. With seating limited to 140, early booking is recommended.

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