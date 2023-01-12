FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Brings Laughs, Mayhem And Madness To Adelaide Fringe

The international smash-hit, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is returning to Adelaide from 17 February to 12 March at the Terrace Hotel Adelaide as part of the Adelaide Fringe.

Basil's rude, Manuel's confused and Sybil's cracking the whip... all the while dishing up the laughs and a three-course meal. The world's longest-running and most successful Fawlty Towers tribute, this unforgettable immersive show sees audiences become paying guests at the Faulty Towers hotel, ready for two hours of chaos, comedy and action.

A loving homage to the smash hit BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses a supreme blend of top-flight improvisation, audience participation, and a completely original theatrical script to create a night perfect for absolutely anyone ready to laugh.

The cast for 2023 includes Adelaide favourite Jamie Burgess (Amity Dry: 39 Forever, Fortified, and Highway Superstar), in his Adelaide Fringe debut as cantankerous hotelier Basil Fawlty.

Brisbane born in April 1997, the show is now an international institution, and tours Australia year round with 4 separate casts. The 2023 Australian tour includes the 11th return season to Sydney Opera House, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and performances as far as Darwin, Broome, and Hobart to name a few.

Tickets can be booked at www.faultytowersdining.com.