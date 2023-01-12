Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Brings Laughs, Mayhem And Madness To Adelaide Fringe

This unforgettable immersive show sees audiences become paying guests at the Faulty Towers hotel, ready for two hours of chaos, comedy and action.

Jan. 12, 2023  

The international smash-hit, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is returning to Adelaide from 17 February to 12 March at the Terrace Hotel Adelaide as part of the Adelaide Fringe.

Basil's rude, Manuel's confused and Sybil's cracking the whip... all the while dishing up the laughs and a three-course meal. The world's longest-running and most successful Fawlty Towers tribute, this unforgettable immersive show sees audiences become paying guests at the Faulty Towers hotel, ready for two hours of chaos, comedy and action.

A loving homage to the smash hit BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses a supreme blend of top-flight improvisation, audience participation, and a completely original theatrical script to create a night perfect for absolutely anyone ready to laugh.

The cast for 2023 includes Adelaide favourite Jamie Burgess (Amity Dry: 39 Forever, Fortified, and Highway Superstar), in his Adelaide Fringe debut as cantankerous hotelier Basil Fawlty.

Brisbane born in April 1997, the show is now an international institution, and tours Australia year round with 4 separate casts. The 2023 Australian tour includes the 11th return season to Sydney Opera House, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and performances as far as Darwin, Broome, and Hobart to name a few.

Tickets can be booked at www.faultytowersdining.com.




Immigrants love Australia and Australian way of life. It's beaches, strip clubs and – of course Dollars. The only thing they fear is racism, as everyone wants respect. But the question is what can you offer in exchange for what you expect from others?
The True Ability ensemble is a powerful team of D/deaf and disabled artists. In this project, each of them explores the places in the City of Adelaide that hold special memories. In Hindmarsh Square, one cast member starts to find their place in the LGBTIQA+ community. Another meets the love of their life on the steps of Parliament House. Someone finds solace in a comic book store. For others, the Adelaide Zoo and the Adelaide City Library are safe havens from medical appointments. 
The privilege to pee has never been more topical with the satirical comedy musical URINETOWN opening this week. This critically acclaimed musical, produced by Heart Strings Theatre Co in association with Hayes Theatre Co, opens at the Hayes Theatre on Wednesday this week, 11 January.
Robyn Nevin has assembled a great cast and neatly captured the style of the era.

