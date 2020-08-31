Event Registrations Open For Adelaide Fringe 2021

Event registrations are now open for Adelaide Fringe 2021.

Artists, performers and presenters can share their creativity and innovation with the world when they register for next year's festival. There will be opportunities to be involved in both live venue and online events.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said while it won't be business as usual next year, Adelaide Fringe is supporting artists and venues to help them prepare for Fringe within COVID restrictions.

"We are currently in discussions with artists and venues about their planning for next year - there's endless creative and innovative thinking going on to make sure Fringe goes on," she said. "While Fringe is going to look a little different in 2021, we're looking forward to working with artists and venues to plan various scenarios that will ensure we see the essence of Fringe in a COVID-safe festival."

Adelaide Fringe 2021 venue registrations are currently open, with close to 100 venues already registered.

Ms Croall said the development of digital technologies to deliver events will provide artists with opportunities to be involved in Fringe from a distance, while also making the festival more accessible to audiences who may choose to watch from home.

"We're excited to see the ways that Fringe artists embrace the option of online streaming alongside traditional live events in venues," she said. "The brilliant creative entrepreneurs involved in Fringe are inventive, and they are always thinking of new ways to present performances."

"Many plans for COVID-safe events are underway; outdoor amphitheatres, promenade or open-air performances that allows social distancing across larger areas - we can't wait to see the wide range of events that register for Adelaide Fringe 2021. It will be Fringe with a difference. Most importantly there will be a Fringe for the people of South Australia."

Registering an event with Adelaide Fringe in 2021 includes access to Honey Pot - Adelaide Fringe's international arts industry marketplace. This platform provides opportunities for artists and producers to connect with worldwide events and arts industry professionals.

"We're pleased to give artists from all genres the opportunity to be involved with Fringe while working within current health and safety restrictions," Ms Croall said.

"We can't wait to bring artists, venues and audiences together to deliver a magical program for everyone to enjoy. Adelaide Fringe artists and venues need your support more than ever so mark your calendar for 2021!"

Register your Fringe 2021 event before Wednesday 4 November. Visit: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/as-an-artist More information on Honey Pot can be found here: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/as-arts-industry

Adelaide Fringe is the highest ticket selling arts festival in Australia and the biggest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere. The 2021 festival will run from 19 February until 21 March.

