Elder Conservatorium Reveals Evening and Lunchtime Concerts

The Elder Conservatorium of Music's 2023 concert series, entitled Awakenings, continues in the newly re-awakened Elder Hall. Through May, June and July 2023 the Conservatorium will present nine Friday lunchtime concerts and five evening concerts.

Concert highlights include:

On Saturday 27 May at 6.30pm in Elder Hall, North Terrace Adelaide, ARIA Award winning guitarist James Muller takes the spotlight in the first of the Conservatorium's Evening Concerts of 2023. Entitled Jazz Masters, James will perform with the University of Adelaide Big Band & Latin Ensemble directed by Alex Taylor & Mark Ferguson. The Jazz Masters program features arrangements and originals from the pens of Bob Curnow, Rob Lussier, Thad Jones, Ray Barretto and more

On Friday 30 June at 1.10pm in Elder Hall, flautist Sally Walker and pianist Vivian Choi Milton perform Franz Schubert's expressive Variations on Trockne Blümen in E minor, Op. 160 as the centerpiece of a program called Tempestuous Waves.

Leading Australian flautist Walker is a performer, academic and educator who has performed with many of Europe's leading orchestras and is a longstanding guest principal with the Australian Chamber Orchestra. Paired with multi award-winning Milton who studied in Sydney, Russia, and the USA, they promise an enchanting program works from Schubert, Prokofiev, and Sally Greenaway.

On Saturday 15 July, 6:30pm in Elder Hall the Seraphim Trio present Snapshots of Love and Life with acclaimed Helpmann and Green Room Award winning Australian soprano, Lorina Gore. The concert program comprises the Clara Schumann Piano Trio; Robert Schumann's Frauenliebe und leben and the premiere of a new work by Anne Cawrse and Anna Goldsworthy. Clara Schumann's Piano Trio predates her husband's first work in that genre by a year. She wrote it after suffering a miscarriage and during a period when her husband was seriously ill. Robert Schumann's song cycle Frauenliebe und leben presents a perspective on life from a female whose life revolved purely around her home and husband.

Elder Conservatorium Director, Professor Anna Goldsworthy says 'Our mission at the Elder Conservatorium of Music is to awaken the artistry of the next generation of musicians across the genres of classical, jazz, music theatre, composition, popular music, and sonic arts. But it is also to awaken future audiences and music-lovers. It is a privilege to present acclaimed performers form around Australia and the world alongside the musicians of tomorrow'.