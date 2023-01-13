Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edinburgh Fringe Sell-Out APPRAISAL Comes to Adelaide

Performances run Feb 18 – 19 at 2.30pm, Feb 24 at 6pm, Feb 25 – 26 at 1pm.

Jan. 13, 2023  
APPRAISAL, a new two-hander with a UK and AUS cast, written by award-winning actor, writer and director Tim Marriott, is coming to Adelaide.

APPRAISAL explores how, despite corporate and government commitment to level the playing field, these hierarchical structures are unyielding against modernisation efforts. With a keen use of subtext and subterfuge throughout, APPRAISAL explores a dynamic between employee and employer that is achingly familiar to so many.

With award-winning London actor, Nicholas Collett as Jo, and Adelaide's own Emily-Jo Davidson as Nicky, this play is as relatable as it is witty, infuriating and clever.

APPRAISAL is the first production presented by Adelaide Artist Fund recipient, Amie Kendall, under the banner Virtually Creative.

Venue: Krystoff @ Goodwood Institute

Dates/Time: Feb 18 - 19 at 2.30pm, Feb 24 at 6pm, Feb 25 - 26 at 1pm

Running time: 60min




Immigrants love Australia and Australian way of life. It's beaches, strip clubs and – of course Dollars. The only thing they fear is racism, as everyone wants respect. But the question is what can you offer in exchange for what you expect from others?
The True Ability ensemble is a powerful team of D/deaf and disabled artists. In this project, each of them explores the places in the City of Adelaide that hold special memories. In Hindmarsh Square, one cast member starts to find their place in the LGBTIQA+ community. Another meets the love of their life on the steps of Parliament House. Someone finds solace in a comic book store. For others, the Adelaide Zoo and the Adelaide City Library are safe havens from medical appointments. 
The privilege to pee has never been more topical with the satirical comedy musical URINETOWN opening this week. This critically acclaimed musical, produced by Heart Strings Theatre Co in association with Hayes Theatre Co, opens at the Hayes Theatre on Wednesday this week, 11 January.
Robyn Nevin has assembled a great cast and neatly captured the style of the era.

January 12, 2023

Interactive Theatre International presents the Adelaide Fringe premiere season of the brand-new comedy experience Confetti & Chaos from 10th - 19th March 2023.
January 12, 2023

The international smash-hit, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is returning to Adelaide from 17 February to 12 March at the Terrace Hotel Adelaide as part of the Adelaide Fringe.
January 11, 2023

Immigrants love Australia and Australian way of life. It's beaches, strip clubs and – of course Dollars. The only thing they fear is racism, as everyone wants respect. But the question is what can you offer in exchange for what you expect from others?
January 9, 2023

The True Ability ensemble is a powerful team of D/deaf and disabled artists. In this project, each of them explores the places in the City of Adelaide that hold special memories. In Hindmarsh Square, one cast member starts to find their place in the LGBTIQA+ community. Another meets the love of their life on the steps of Parliament House. Someone finds solace in a comic book store. For others, the Adelaide Zoo and the Adelaide City Library are safe havens from medical appointments. 
January 9, 2023

The privilege to pee has never been more topical with the satirical comedy musical URINETOWN opening this week. This critically acclaimed musical, produced by Heart Strings Theatre Co in association with Hayes Theatre Co, opens at the Hayes Theatre on Wednesday this week, 11 January.
