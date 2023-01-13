Edinburgh Fringe Sell-Out APPRAISAL Comes to Adelaide

APPRAISAL, a new two-hander with a UK and AUS cast, written by award-winning actor, writer and director Tim Marriott, is coming to Adelaide.

APPRAISAL explores how, despite corporate and government commitment to level the playing field, these hierarchical structures are unyielding against modernisation efforts. With a keen use of subtext and subterfuge throughout, APPRAISAL explores a dynamic between employee and employer that is achingly familiar to so many.

With award-winning London actor, Nicholas Collett as Jo, and Adelaide's own Emily-Jo Davidson as Nicky, this play is as relatable as it is witty, infuriating and clever.

APPRAISAL is the first production presented by Adelaide Artist Fund recipient, Amie Kendall, under the banner Virtually Creative.

Venue: Krystoff @ Goodwood Institute

Dates/Time: Feb 18 - 19 at 2.30pm, Feb 24 at 6pm, Feb 25 - 26 at 1pm

Running time: 60min