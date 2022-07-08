Dave Court Collaborates With Umbrella Festival On Ar Installation In Rundle Mall

In celebration of Music SA's Umbrella Festival throughout the month of July, a new interactive installation has been installed in Adelaide's bustling shopping strip Rundle Mall. In collaboration with the 2022 Umbrella Festival artist Emily Savage, multi-disciplinary artist Dave Court has incorporated his signature AR touch in an interactive artwork at the King William Street end of the mall.



Dave Court is an Adelaide-based multi-disciplinary artist crossing boundaries of traditional paint and sculpture. His current work includes large scale mural painting, event activation, venue design and creation of immersive installations. Dave has previously worked with Music SA on the City of Music mural project, which saw the artist create the largest painted mural in Adelaide's CBD in celebration of its UNESCO City of Music designation in 2015.



Emily Savage is a graphic designer and illustrator, and creator of this year's Umbrella Festival possum artwork. Her previous work includes editorial illustrations for the University of Adelaide's On Dit magazine and Orientation Week branding, as well as branding and animation for clients such as OzHarvest.



Continuing the tradition of exciting pop-ups and art installations in Rundle Mall, the Umbrella Festival installation features large cut-outs of local artist's Emily Savage possum artwork along with Dave Court's signature graphics. The installation also incorporates an element of interactive AR that local shoppers can partake in. Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience where the real-life environment is transformed into a digital 3D animation through your smart phone or device via a dedicated app. The Umbrella installation features AR through Artivive App.

Brightening up the heart of Adelaide CBD with this colourful installation, Umbrella Festival will be cementing its place as a vibrant celebration of live music and the arts during winter - with a collaboration between Adelaide music and visual art scenes.



The art installation won't be the only Umbrella Festival feature in the mall this July, with the return of Adelaide Arcade Unplugged. Every Thursday - Saturday lunchtime during the festival will see live acoustic music feature in the iconic arcade, along with this year's edition of contemporary electronic artists activating the space at a later timeslot.



The 2022 Umbrella Festival program is packed full of open-access live music performances and exhibitions spread across the state, as well as a curated selection of performances in the Adelaide CBD. The annual winter celebration of live music will be held over 31 nights in 90+ venues spanning Adelaide's CBD, metropolitan suburbs and South Australia's regional areas, including the Eyre Peninsula, the Adelaide Hills, Kangaroo Island and the Limestone Coast.



With support from the City of Adelaide council, Umbrella Festival presents a program supporting local venues that have struggled over the lengthy pandemic. The festival returns in 2022 to help Adelaide's CBD transform into a loud, playful and colourful city, in line with our Festival State status.



The Rundle Mall installation will be present throughout the month of July. Umbrella Festival will run across Adelaide's CBD and regional and metropolitan suburbs from 1 - 31 July 2022.