Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE

Performances are 17 Feb – 5 March 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  
In a brand-new show, three-time Barry Award nominee Damian Callinan mines a surprise discovery of his mother's 1946 diary, creating a cinematic, romantic romp through Post WW2 Australia. However, her diary poses more questions than it does answers.

With suitors lining up for 19-year-old Kathleen Purcell, will Jack Bowlen ever get the Canadian Two Step right? Will Ron Rogan keep his hands to himself? But most importantly for Damian's very existence, will she notice the dapper fly boy who has just returned from active service?

His mother's charming journal is hilariously contrasted with his father Adrian's retirement diary that bookends his parent's loving relationship and sadly, reveals the tragedy that brought it to an end. The creator and star of the Netflix hit film 'The Merger,' uses his powerful gift for storytelling to recast his parents in a funny and poignant double feature of love and loss.

With 'The Merger' continuing to kick goals, a Silver Medal at the Australian Podcast Awards, the acclaimed release of his debut fiction book Weird School (Penguin Random) and a swathe of recent TV guest roles including Rosehaven, Spreadsheet, Why Am I Like this and the Great Emu War - Callinan is at the top of his game.

TICKETS ON SALE:

Comedy / Theatre / $26 - 35 (plus booking free) / M
The Kingfisher, Gluttony - Rymill Park
17 Feb - 5 March 2023




STRANGE CHAOS Comes to Adelaide Fringe This Month Photo
STRANGE CHAOS Comes to Adelaide Fringe This Month
Premiering at Adelaide Fringe this February is “Strange Chaos”, a new show from the experimental theatre ensemble Oozing Future. After sell-out performances of “AutoCannibal” at Darwin Festival, the company will present a completely new site-specific work made for the Arthur Artbar car park.
Abandoman Returns To Adelaide Fringe With DISCOGRAPHY Photo
Abandoman Returns To Adelaide Fringe With DISCOGRAPHY
Using his trademark blend of audience interaction and razor-sharp improvisation, Abandoman will take you on a magical journey, transforming the audience's likes, loathes and daydreams into a full discography for a fictional artist, created by you.
Ismo Will Embark On An Australian Tour in 2023 Photo
Ismo Will Embark On An Australian Tour in 2023
The ultimate observer, Ismo is able to make people see familiar things anew through his unique perspective.   He returns to Australia in April with his brand new show.
Review: THE JEN LUSH BAND at Wizard Tone Studios, Hendon Photo
Review: THE JEN LUSH BAND at Wizard Tone Studios, Hendon
The performance was brilliantly executed, thoroughly engaging, and utterly beautiful.

