Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE

In a brand-new show, three-time Barry Award nominee Damian Callinan mines a surprise discovery of his mother's 1946 diary, creating a cinematic, romantic romp through Post WW2 Australia. However, her diary poses more questions than it does answers.

With suitors lining up for 19-year-old Kathleen Purcell, will Jack Bowlen ever get the Canadian Two Step right? Will Ron Rogan keep his hands to himself? But most importantly for Damian's very existence, will she notice the dapper fly boy who has just returned from active service?

His mother's charming journal is hilariously contrasted with his father Adrian's retirement diary that bookends his parent's loving relationship and sadly, reveals the tragedy that brought it to an end. The creator and star of the Netflix hit film 'The Merger,' uses his powerful gift for storytelling to recast his parents in a funny and poignant double feature of love and loss.

With 'The Merger' continuing to kick goals, a Silver Medal at the Australian Podcast Awards, the acclaimed release of his debut fiction book Weird School (Penguin Random) and a swathe of recent TV guest roles including Rosehaven, Spreadsheet, Why Am I Like this and the Great Emu War - Callinan is at the top of his game.

TICKETS ON SALE:

Comedy / Theatre / $26 - 35 (plus booking free) / M

The Kingfisher, Gluttony - Rymill Park

17 Feb - 5 March 2023