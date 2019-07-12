Corinthian Singers Sing A Song By The Sea at Newland Uniting Church

The Corinthian Singers sing A Song by the Sea on Sunday 28 July at 2pm at Newland Uniting Church, Victor Harbor. Tickets from $10 at door or online at trybooking.com.

What better way to beat the winter blues than a concert of rousing choral music in the surrounds of Victor Harbor's historic Newland Memorial Uniting Church by renowned choir the Corinthians Singers in their next concert A Song by the Sea on Sunday 28 July 2019 at 2pm.

The choir, with musical director Alistair Knight, will present a program ranging from liturgical works of the renaissance masters William Byrd and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina to jolly madrigals from the polyphonic masters of the sixteenth century including Thomas Morley, Thomas Weelkes and Orlando di Lasso.The concert continues with music by modern composers Herbert Howells, Gustav Holst and Musical Director Alistair Knight.



Audience Members are invited to join the choir for wine and cheese after the concert.

Bookings : https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=523951







