Corinthian Singers Sing A Song By The Sea at Newland Uniting Church

Jul. 12, 2019  
Corinthian Singers Sing A Song By The Sea at Newland Uniting Church

The Corinthian Singers sing A Song by the Sea on Sunday 28 July at 2pm at Newland Uniting Church, Victor Harbor. Tickets from $10 at door or online at trybooking.com.

What better way to beat the winter blues than a concert of rousing choral music in the surrounds of Victor Harbor's historic Newland Memorial Uniting Church by renowned choir the Corinthians Singers in their next concert A Song by the Sea on Sunday 28 July 2019 at 2pm.

The choir, with musical director Alistair Knight, will present a program ranging from liturgical works of the renaissance masters William Byrd and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina to jolly madrigals from the polyphonic masters of the sixteenth century including Thomas Morley, Thomas Weelkes and Orlando di Lasso.The concert continues with music by modern composers Herbert Howells, Gustav Holst and Musical Director Alistair Knight.

Audience Members are invited to join the choir for wine and cheese after the concert.

Bookings : https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=523951
Corinthian Singers Sing A Song By The Sea at Newland Uniting Church



Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour!
  • Tex Perkins Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of 'The Man In Black - The Songs & Story Of Johnny Cash'
  • THE BOOK OF MORMON Adds Adelaide Preview Performance On 25 June
  • Steve Hackett Hits The Road On Australian Tour
  • Christian Hull & Tanya Hennessy Will Take Their Joint Tour Across Australia & New Zealand
  • 2019 Helpmann Award Nominees Announced

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup