Concerts@Kent Town Announces Second Event

The second of the two Concerts @ Kent Town this year takes place at 2pm Wednesday 18 November in the neo gothic Wesley Church, Kent Town, cnr Fullarton Road and Grenfell St., Kent Town. Tickets at door $10.

Appearing in this final concert of a short season, are the popular Berberyan Family String Quartet and Wesley's own, highly acclaimed organist, Graham Bell

The programme for the concert on 18 November will follow the established pattern of Concerts @ Kent Town with a performance of organ music, performed on the venerable JE Dodd organ, bracketing, in this case, the string quartet.

Graham Bell will open the concert with works by Hurford, Howells and Bach, then, following the Berberyan family string quartet, conclude the programme with compositions by Purvis, Sumsion and Dubois.

After many years as Organist and Choirmaster at North Adelaide Baptist Church, Graham became Organist and Choirmaster at Wesley Uniting Church, Kent Town in 2011, where he regularly performs in the annual concert series.

He has enjoyed careers in botany and music and, among other activities, has been involved in organising and running several national church music Summer Schools. Currently a committee member of the Organ Music Society of Adelaide, he took part in the recent series of virtual concerts released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Adelaide Town Hall organ.

The Berberyan Family String Quartet's programme will lean towards lighter classics and an evergreen or two: a very lighthearted and enjoyable interlude helping to combat a difficult year. Their programme will include works by Mozart, Bach, Andrew Lloyd Webber , and Joplin amongst others.

The Berberyan Family Quartet consists of: Minas Berberyan (Violin); Erna Berberyan (Violin); Samvel Berberyan (Viola); Lara Berberyan (Cello)

Minas was born in Bulgaria. After graduating from the Bulgarian National Academy of Music, he spent 10 years playing and teaching in Africa where he met Erna who is a born and bred South African. The couple moved to Adelaide in 2002 to take up positions with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra while also teaching violin and viola.

Erna shifted her focus to teaching some years ago and is currently Strings Coordinator at Prince Alfred College while freelancing with the ASO from time to time.

Children, Lara and Samvel, are both proudly born Australians and started learning music at an early age. Currently Lara is a Y12 student at Immanuel College. She is currently Co-principal Cello in the Adelaide Youth Orchestra and also plays the Oboe on which she has served ADYO as 2nd Oboe/Cor Anglais in 2018. Lara is currently preparing for her AMusA exam on the cello.

Samvel is a Y9 student at Immanuel College. He is also a member of the Adelaide Youth Orchestra and enjoys playing the trumpet as his second instrument with which he performs in a Big Band at his school.

Samvel is currently preparing for his AMusA on viola and happens to be celebrating his 15th birthday on the day of the concert.

Concerts @ Kent Town Spring ConcertsWesley Church, cnr Fullarton Road and Grenfell Street, Kent Town2pm Wednesday 18 November 2020With The Berberyan String Quartet and Graham Bell on organTickets at door $10.

Covid 19 guidelines apply, please use hand sanitiser supplied and wear mask if felt necessary. Please add your name and 'phone number to the Covid 19 register at door and follow instructions from Covid Marshals.

