Company Manager to Retire From Restless Dance Theatre and New CEO Appointed

Restless Dance Theatre today announced that company manager Nick Hughes will retire after an outstanding 24 year career with Restless.

Nick worked with all six artistic directors during his tenure and was the stable base from which the company was able to flourish and grow. His generosity and kindness were felt throughout the Restless family and the company thanked Nick for his exceptional contribution to Restless and the South Australian arts community.

Nick's impact on the arts was recently demonstrated with him being presented with the Geoff Crowhurst Memorial Award at the South Australian Ruby Awards for his exceptional contribution to community cultural development.

On his departure Nick said "I have met so many extraordinary and wonderful people and learned to respect and value people with disability as capable and distinctive human beings who deserve the same dignity and support as everyone else. Thank you to everyone who has made my journey so fulfilling and joyful. There are many treasured memories that I will take with me."

Nick Linke, Chair of the Restless Dance Theatre Board said "Nick has been an integral member of the team that has built Restless up from the incredible foundations laid by Sally Chance and her team to realise the dream of having dance informed by disability being nationally and internationally celebrated, creating for the first time in Australia a professional career path for dancers informed by disability.

Nick is highly respected as a very experienced and able arts administrator and leader. We will miss his considered counsel, enthusiasm, and expertise.

Nick leaves our organisation in a very strong position having achieved year on year growth over many years (despite some funding challenges) and leaves us with an outstanding team of dedicated professionals who will continue to deliver and support our existing programs and partnerships.

As Chair of the Board, I wish to acknowledge Nick's dedication and hard work for Restless over many years. I am sure you will join us in congratulating him on an outstanding career with Restless and his contribution generally to the arts in this incredible arts State.

Julie Moralee will take on the role as Chief Executive Officer for Restless at the end of January 2022.

Moralee has been with Restless Dance Theatre as its Marketing and Development Manager since 2019.

Her 20-year career in the South Australian arts and entertainment industry has seen her take on roles with Sony Music, Universal Pictures, Adelaide Festival Centre; along with a host of experience with major festivals including Come Out Festival, Adelaide International Guitar Festival, OzAsia Festival and most recently, the Adelaide Fringe. Julie brings with her a diverse skillset and an extensive knowledge of building partnerships and long term business development.

On her new appointment Julie Moralee said "It is an absolute honour to be taking the reins at such an important, exciting and challenging time in the company's history. I look forward to working alongside the incredible visionaries, Artistic Director, Michelle Ryan and Creative Producer, Roz Hervey, to take the company to even greater heights over the next 30 years!"

Restless Artistic Director Michelle Ryan commented "I would like to personally thank Nick for his guidance and support over the last nine years since I joined Restless. I wish him all the best for a wonderful retirement and I welcome Julie into her new role, and look forward to continuing our work together."