Clay McMath Brings Laughs and Relatability to the Stage with IN OVER MY HEAD

Get ready to laugh till it hurts with Clay McMath – In Over My Head, a stand-up comedy experience that's as big, bold, and brilliantly funny as its star. Clay McMath's latest show dives headfirst into life's most hilariously uncomfortable situations, and audiences won't want to miss it.

From awkward encounters at high-society events to barely surviving family gatherings in “The Hood,” Clay's towering presence and quick wit collide with a series of moments that leave him feeling like the ultimate fish out of water. His down-to-earth humour and unique take on these all-too-relatable scenarios make this show a laugh-out-loud exploration of the times when life throws you curveballs.

Clay will be performing this show every night of the Fringe Festival, February 21st to March 23rd. Tickets can be purchased through FringeTIX from $8.99.

Comments