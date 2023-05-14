Cast Announced for The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA's A CHORUS LINE

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA will present A Chorus Line by Marvin Hamlisch, Edward Kleban, James Kirkwood Jr, and Nicholas Dante, the show that changed the course of musical theatre! Rejecting traditional sets, costumes, and big stars, the show introduces gritty psychological realism to musicals. For many years the longest-running musical on Broadway, it is a peep backstage into the cutthroat world of musical theatre and its effect on the people that did what they did for love.

Director Gordon Combes says, "I fell in love with A Chorus Line when I first saw the movie in the 80s and seeing the Australian professional production at Her Majesty's Theatre. From these two experiences, I was deeply encapsulated with each of the characters' stories and their drive to be a professional performer. I loved the rawness and honesty each of the characters shared with the audience."

He goes on to point out that "This show was ahead of its time as it's like the reality tv shows we watch today. Every audience member can relate to one or more of the characters of the show, as they are real human beings who have strived for a professional goal, failed, succeeded, understand who they are as a person, loved, lost, etc."

This production will be presented with full orchestration incorporating the orchestra as part of the set.

Gordon is joined by Musical Director Mark DeLaine who recently musically directed The Hello Girls (Therry Theatre) and choreographer Sarah Williams, choreographer for Evita.

The cast features David MacGillivray, Bailey Edwards, Alana Shepherdson, Allycia Angeles, Maggie Cooper,Laura Williams, Chloe Fusco, Mimi Yoshii, Jemma Allen, Maya Miller, Jenny Allard, Lachie Stieger, Liam Phillips, Junxiang Huang (Shane), Billy St John, Ris Mosel, Benjamin Johnson, Teagan Garvey, Anton Schrama and a supporting cast of eight!

A Chorus Line runs from Thursday 25th May to Saturday 3rd June at The Arts Theatre, 53 Angas St Adelaide.

The G&S Society of SA presents

A CHORUS LINE

May 25 - June 3

The Arts Theatre, 53 Angas Street, Adelaide

May 25 - June 3 at 7.30pm

Matinees May 27 & June 3 at 1.30pm and May 28 @ 3.30pm

Tickets: $42 adult, $38 conc., $28 tertiary student, $23 child (under 18), $36 groups of 10+

Book at gandssa.com.au or call 8447 7239

Directed by:

Gordon Combes

Musical Direction by:

Mark DeLaine

Choreographer:

Sarah Williams