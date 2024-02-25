CHANSONS: PIAF, BREL, & ME Returns To Adelaide Fringe 2024, Featuring Multi-Award Winning Singer Stefanie Rummel

STEFANIE RUMMEL is back after seasons in New York, Edinburgh and Berlin with Chansons: Piaf, Brel & Me - A Musical Cabaret about France.

An enchanting musical journey awaits lovers of theatre, musical cabaret, and the rich tapestry of French culture at the Adelaide Town Hall, Australia. Chansons: Piaf, Brel & Me is more than a performance - it's an immersive journey blending autobiography, French insights, and intercultural experiences.

Award winning singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel skillfully weaves singing and storytelling inviting audiences to embrace the 'Joie de Vivre' and 'Savoir de Vivre'. Chansons, stories in melody, celebrate human understanding and reflects profoundly on mutual learning - a magical universal language expressed through music.

Internationally acclaimed in New York, Berlin, and Edinburgh, Stefanie Rummel garners exceptional reviews for her captivating voice and profound artistry. She breathes new life into classics, adding emotional depth to Padam, Padam (Piaf) and Ne me quitte pas (Brel) in a soul-touching way.

Rummel's versatile, warm and deep voice, embraces soft yet powerful chansons. Mastery across genres - from soulful Chansons and Jazz standards to infectious Pop beats and timeless Traditionals and Songwriter song - is evident. The repertoire features classics sung by legends like Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, and Frank Sinatra, leaving an indelible global mark.



Anticipate the timeless beauty of French chansons, and an evening filled with enchantment, inspiration, as Rummel, a true maestro, takes the stage.

The musical cabaret Chansons: Piaf, Brel & Me runs from February 16-22 & 24-25, 2024, at the air-conditioned Adelaide Town Hall, starting at 6 pm, presented by The Garage International. Secure your seat for this French musical journey on the Adelaide Fringe website. The venue, conveniently at 128 King William St., is accessible via Pirie St. / Paul Kelly Lane.



Adelaide Town Hall:

What: Chansons: Piaf, Brel & Me - Musical Cabaret About France.

Where: Garage International at Adelaide Town Hall, 128 King William Street, Adelaide, 5000.

When: Friday 16th to Sunday the 25th of February.

Time: 6pm

For tickets and further info, click here: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/chansons-piaf-brel-me-musical-cabaret-about-france-af2024

Barossa Valley - Lambert Estate

Date: 23rd of February:

Where: Lambert Estate (55 Long Gully Rd, Angaston)

When: 5-9 pm

Link: https://www.exploretock.com/lambertestate/event/453082/chansons-piaf-brel-me