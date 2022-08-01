Boyslikeme Productions Brings COCK By Mike Bartlett to Adelaide in November

Boyslikeme Productions will bring c*ckby Mike Bartlett to the Adelaide stage.

Following the success of "Next Fall" and "An Unseasonable Fall of Snow" and hot off the heels of the recent sold out and critically acclaimed West End production in London, Boyslikeme Productions presents the Adelaide premiere of Cock, scheduled for a limited 2-week season at Holden Street Theatres from 30th November 2022.

When John Takes a break from his boyfriend, he accidently meets the girl of his dreams. Filled with guilt and indecision he decides there is only one way to straighten this out.... Mike Bartlett's metrosexual play about love and longing provides us with who we are and who we want to be. John's refusal to fix his identity disturbs and disrupts the lives around him in this contemporary tale of sex without nudity and struggle without violence. It's a punchy story that takes a candid look at one man's sexuality and the difficulties that arise when you realise you have a choice.

Recommend for a mature audience over 16 due its course language and adult themes c*ckis hilariously funny and gut wrenching at the same time.

Originally produced in London in 2009, c*ckhas gone on to huge success in New York, LA, Montreal, Bombay, Sydney and Melbourne culminating in the recent 12 week sold out return season in London's West End.

The Adelaide production will be Directed by Darrin Redgate with a stunningly talented cast of local Adelaide actors including Stephen Schofield, Stefanie Rossi, David Daradan and James McClusky-Garcia. The season will run Wednesday to Saturday from 30th November to 10th December 2022. Production photos will be available from 5pm on Wednesday 30th November. Tickets on sale now at www.holdenstreettheatres.com and further information including cast photos available from www.facebook.com/cockadelaide.